Android 17 QPR1 Beta 8 just landed with all of Google's latest fixes

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s latest preview of the September Feature Drop has arrived with Android 17 QPR1 Beta 8.

Unlike QPR2 Beta 1, this build still supports Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices.

Changes appear almost entirely focused on new bugfixes.

The weekend is practically here, and that means many of us are getting a long-overdue chance to unwind. Maybe you decompress with some gardening, or enjoying an artistic pursuit. But for a very special type of smartphone enthusiast, there’s probably nothing more fun to spend a weekend doing than checking out a new, in-development Android build. If that’s the way your nerd flag flies, we’ve got some great news to share, as Google releases Android 17 QPR1 Beta 8.

It’s been two weeks since Google dropped Android 17 QPR1 Beta 7, and right on schedule, Google’s sharing the release notes for QPR1 Beta 8. It’s important to remember that unlike the QPR2 Beta 1 release we just got, which dropped support for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, this one still supports the full Pixel 6 series.

Like we noted with the last QPR1 Beta, Google is basically just sweeping things up at this point, and while that means you’re not going to be seeing much new, it’s still a great way to get an early preview of the September Feature Drop.

If that sounds like something you’re interested in, you can register your Pixel device with Google’s Android Beta Program.

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