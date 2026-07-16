Android 17 QPR1 Beta 7 drops a few bugfixes for die-hard Pixel testers

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 17 QPR1 Beta 7 is now available for Pixel testers to install.

Google shares a few bugfixes present in this release, including problems with Battery Share.

Today’s release also corrects problems with taskbar icon alignment on connected displays.

For Android enthusiasts looking to get the very latest access to all of Google’s upcoming changes, this summer has just been utterly packed with releases worth paying attention to. Testers got their hands on Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6 two weeks ago, and now Google is distributing Beta 7.

Today’s build is available for Pixel 6 and newer phones, as well as the Pixel Tablet. While the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is supported, the Pixel Fold and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are not on the list.

It’s admittedly a little late to get in on QPR1 testing at this point, with the software already hitting Platform Stability with Beta 6 earlier this month, but if you’re still looking to dive in, all you need to do is go register your Pixel device with Google’s Android Beta Program. And if you’re already signed up, just sit back and wait for your update notification.

If you’d rather not live on the bleeding edge running a Beta build, all these QPR1 changes will still be hitting your Pixel in just another couple months, as part of the September Feature Drop.

Follow