Google could flood the market with a ton of Googlebooks at launch

TL;DR Google is reportedly already working on at least eight Googlebook products.

These will be powered by a mix of Intel’s Panther Lake, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Plus, and MediaTek’s Kompanio Ultra chips.

Google could launch these eight devices at once or spread the launches across weeks ahead of the holiday season.

Ever since the official announcement, we’ve seen a mix of opinions about Google Books, with some of the Android Authority writers lauding Google’s hardware choices while others were outrightly underwhelmed. Google’s upcoming response to the MacBook Neo will combine the best of Android and ChromeOS and support a range of x86 and Arm64 chips from various brands. Although Google has already shared a template design, it also announced partnerships with various PC brands, but without revealing details.

A new report, however, now throws light on it, suggesting the different Googlebook models expected to launch this year. According to Chrome Unboxed, Google could release at least eight Googlebook devices, with launches expected around fall this year.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Out of the devices Chrome Unboxed has spotted through various repositories, four are expected to be powered by Intel chips based on Panther Lake architecture, which is the codename for Intel’s Core Ultra 300 series. References to these devices have been spotted on the Chromium Gerrit with mentions of “Fatcat,” the main development framework used by Google for Panther Lake chips. These include devices codenamed “Felino,” “Lapis,” “Moonstone,” and “Ruby.”

The code does not reflect the exact OEMs building these devices, so we’ll have to wait to learn more on that front.

In addition to Intel, Qualcomm is also said to be coming up with at least three Googlebook devices powered by Snapdragon X series chips. According to the report, these are associated with the “Bluey” baseboard and carry the codenames “Quenbi,” “Mica,” and “Quartz.” Previous reports also suggest these devices could be powered by Qualcomm’s older Snapdragon X Plus rather than the newer X2 chips.

Qualcomm is expected to be accompanied by MediaTek, which will launch at least one device, codenamed “Sapphire.” According to the report, the device will draw power from MediaTek’s high-end Kompanio Ultra chipset, which has previously been used in Chromebooks as well. Chrome Unboxed also notes that Google could ask MediaTek to change the name to something more memorable. This device could also feature a detachable keyboard, allowing it to function like a tablet if needed.

Google is expected to launch all of these around the same time as part of a coordinated effort ahead of the holidays. It remains to be seen whether they will be launched all at once at a single event or gradually.

Follow