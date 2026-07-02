Android's Linux Terminal no longer restricts you to a single font and window in QPR1 Beta 6

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6 introduces two new features in the Linux Terminal app.

Users can now import fonts from their phone storage and set them as the Terminal app’s default font.

It also supports multiple windows, and each window shows up individually in Android’s recents screen.

Google is making more improvements to Android’s Linux Terminal app. Yesterday, we reported on some changes to the Linux Terminal app in QPR1 Beta 5, and now Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6 is bringing even more changes.

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Useful as the Terminal app is, it could use more customization options and a couple of advanced features for power users. With the latest beta update, Google seems to be doing just that.

First, the app now supports custom fonts, so you can set your favorite font family as the default. Currently, the only option is the system font, but you can import custom fonts from your phone’s storage.

The second change is a bit more useful for people who use the app extensively. In Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6, the Linux Terminal app has an option to open a new window tucked away in the three-dot overflow menu. This is in addition to the tab support that was already present in the app.

When you open a new terminal window, it shows up separately in Android’s recent apps screen. This could be useful for people running several different types of commands in the app.

The Linux Terminal app was originally rolled out to Pixels last year with the March 2025 Pixel Drop. Since then, Google has made several improvements to the app to make it more useful. You can use it to stress-test your Pixel, play terminal games, and do many other cool things. With these new updates in Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6, it’s getting even better and more customizable.

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