Still facing performance issues while gaming on your Google Pixel? You're not alone

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Pixel 10 Pro users continue to face lag and other performance issues while gaming even after the July update.

Multiple Pixel owners report problems when playing titles such as Brawl Stars, Clash Royale, and Hill Climb Racing 2.

Affected individuals claim last month’s Android 17 update may have been to blame for the slowdown in gaming performance.

Android 17 stable started rolling out to Google Pixel phones almost a month ago, introducing features such as app bubbles, revamped one-time location permissions, Screen Reactions, and much more. But things don’t always go as planned. We recently reported how multiple Pixel owners were facing performance issues following the Android 17 update. By the looks of it, the issue still persists, and Google has yet to fix it.

According to a Pixel 10 Pro user on Reddit, a recent update to their device has caused “massive” performance issues, particularly during gaming. The affected individual further adds that games are “laggy” even after closing all open apps. Meanwhile, at least one user reports a decline in battery life along with overheating following last month’s update.

While the poster doesn’t specify which recent update they’re referencing here, Pixel owners just got their July update last week, followed by their latest Play System update this week.

Another commenter chimed in to say they’re in a similar predicament, noting the June update already “absolutely destroyed” gaming on their Pixel 10 Pro, specifically Clash Royale. They also claim that the July update didn’t fix the problem. Other users have reportedly faced trouble playing titles such as Brawl Stars and Hill Climb Racing 2.

While we’re seeing complaints from multiple affected Pixel owners, others have had no issues running some of the games we mentioned above.

As the complaints keep piling up, it will be hard for Google to stay quiet for long. We have reached out to the company for comment on these reports and will share any statement we get.

Although Pixel flagships aren’t particularly known for their gaming prowess, device owners have every right to be disappointed when apps that used to work fine start performing sluggishly, all because of an update.

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