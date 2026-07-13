This strange Pixel bug keeps launching Circle to Search, and no one knows why

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Pixel users report a new Android 17 bug that randomly launches Circle to Search when leaving apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.

The issue has been reported across multiple Pixel models, including the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9a, Pixel 7a, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6.

Google is investigating the reports after reaching out to affected users, but a fix hasn’t been announced yet.

Android 17 may have arrived with plenty of useful features, but Pixel owners are still stumbling across some frustrating quirks. Just weeks after users complained about disappearing widgets following the stable release, another odd bug has surfaced — this time involving Circle to Search popping up when it shouldn’t.

The issue first gained traction on Reddit, where a Pixel 7 owner noticed something strange. Every time they swiped up to go Home or open the recent apps screen after closing WhatsApp, Circle to Search would suddenly launch on its own. They even shared a screen recording showing the bug in action, making it clear this wasn’t just an accidental long press.

If you’re thinking that’s just one unlucky Pixel owner, the comments tell a different story. Several people in the same Reddit thread report the exact behavior on devices including the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9a, Pixel 7a, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6.

That doesn’t necessarily mean every Pixel running Android 17 is affected, but it does suggest the problem isn’t limited to a single phone.

Interestingly, WhatsApp doesn’t seem to be the common denominator either. Some users say the bug also appears after closing Telegram, suggesting the issue may have more to do with Android’s gesture navigation than with any one messaging app.

It may sound minor, but it can get frustrating fast. If Circle to Search keeps appearing every time you leave an app, it quickly interrupts an otherwise smooth experience.

Google hasn’t publicly confirmed what’s causing the problem, so for now, we’re left with user reports rather than an official explanation. That said, there is at least a promising sign. A member of the Pixel Support team recently replied in the Reddit thread, saying Google has reached out to some affected users to gather more information and investigate the bug further.

There’s no timeline for a fix yet, but Google’s quick response is encouraging. Android 17 has only been out for about a month, so there’s a good chance Google will squash this bug in an upcoming Pixel update. Until then, if Circle to Search keeps appearing when you least expect it, at least you’ll know you’re far from the only one.

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