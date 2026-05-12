Android 17 screens show Google going all-in on new 'blurry' aesthetic

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s had to deny claims it’s appropriating the look of Apple’s Liquid Glass following earlier Android 17 teasers.

Screens instead highlight a slightly different design direction, with an emphasis on blur.

Google’s expected to officially share more of its plans for Android 17 at today’s Android Show event.

Google’s Android Show event is just minutes away, where we’re looking forward to getting the scoop on what’s coming next for all things Android, ahead of Google I/O next week. A few days back, one of the company’s teasers got fans talking so much about the possibility of Android 17 getting an Apple-inspired, Liquid Glass-like makeover that Google had to explicitly deny such claims. Even if that’s not exactly where Android’s design language is heading, we’re still getting a last-minute preview of what actually could be on the menu.

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Following up this morning’s big Aluminium OS leak, the Mystic Leaks team is back on Telegram with even more Google tea they’re looking to spill. Based on the screenshots they’re sharing, Android 17’s aesthetic is looking like more blur, everywhere:

Sure enough, we’ve got blur behind our volume controls, and blur framing our home screen options. If this feels familiar to you, there’s good reason for that, as we’ve seen this blur aesthetic before, and Google looks like it’s sticking with that direction.

It’s a little subtler with lock screen notifications (especially on this dark background), but the effect shows up again here. Maybe the power menu is the clearest example of this shift, moving from simply dimming the screen beneath it to fully blurring it out into obscurity.

Sure, it’s not quite Liquid Glass, but we can absolutely see why so many people are hung up on the similarities — both approaches distinctly evoke a sense of depth, with top-level screen UI elements modifying the appearance of those beneath.

Right now, this is just a small taste — and again, not even the first time we’ve checked out this look — but we’re still feeling plenty amped-up about all the official Android 17 news coming our way, in just about one more hour. Check back with Android Authority to make sure you don’t miss any of it!

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