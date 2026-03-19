Android's March Canary update is live and here's everything we've spotted so far

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has released Android Canary 2603 for public testing.

The release is available for the Pixel 6 and later devices.

The update adds more blur in the system UI, separate Wi-Fi and mobile data Quick Settings toggles, app locks, and more.

Since starting the Canary program last summer, Google has been consistently delivering new builds every month. Last month, we got Canary 2602 on February 12. It has taken a few extra days this month, but the latest version of Android Canary is now here.

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Over on the Android Canary subreddit, it has been revealed that Canary 2603 has been released. This build carries the version number ZP11.260220.007 and offers system images for the Pixel 6 and later devices. Additionally, you’ll be able to install the update on the Pixel Tablet. The team also mentions that an updated SDK will be released in the coming days.

Like the other Android Canary monthly releases, you should get a notification to install this month’s update OTA if you’re already part of the program. You can also join the program by flashing your Pixel with Canary 2603. Keep in mind that you’ll want to get all your data saved off-device before you join.

March’s Canary build brings several new features to Pixel devices, which include:

Separate Wi-Fi and mobile data Quick Settings toggles

If you go into your Quick Settings, you’ll now see separate tiles for Wi-Fi and mobile data. Meaning that you can now switch Wi-Fi and mobile data on/off independently.

App lock

App lock will allow you to lock an app with a pin, password, or fingerprint. When locked, notifications, widgets, and shortcuts will be hidden. You can activate app lock by long-pressing on the app.

App bubbles

By long-pressing an app on the homescreen or app drawer, you can bubble an app. The bubble can be moved anywhere on the screen. To close the bubble, can either long-press the app icon or tap the Manage button to bring up the Dismiss bubble option.

More blur

Android 16 QPR3 Android Canary 2603 Android Canary 2603

The screenshot on the left shows how the menu looks on Android 16 QPR3, while the other two are screenshots from Android Canary 2603.

Redesigned long-press menu

The new Android Canary build redesigns the long-press menu. App shortcuts are now hidden by default.

Screen recording redesign

When you stop recording your screen, you’ll now see a new page. On this page, you’ll be able to see the recording, start a new one, edit the existing recording (opens Google Photos editor), delete the recording, or share it.

Redesigned permission UI

Android 16 QPR3 Android Canary 2603 Android Canary 2603

Here’s a look at the redesigned permission UI. The screenshot on the left is from Android 16 QPR 3 and the other two are from Android Canary 2603.

We’re still digging through the new update and we will continue to add new features as we discover them.

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