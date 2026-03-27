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Android 17 Beta 3 reveals Google is testing a new 'Priority Charging' feature (APK teardown)

Called 'Priority Charging,' the feature pauses background activity to speed up charging.
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54 minutes ago

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TL;DR
  • Android 17 Beta 3 includes hidden code for a new “Priority Charging” feature that pauses background activity to speed up charging.
  • The feature recommends using a 30W+ charger and actively manages temperature to protect battery health.
  • Google’s approach focuses on smarter power allocation rather than higher charging speeds.

Google’s latest Android 17 Beta 3 release has plenty of visible changes, but as usual, some really interesting stuff is hiding under the hood.

Digging through Android 17 Beta 3, we’ve spotted references to a new feature called “Priority Charging,” and it could be one of those deceptively simple additions that ends up being genuinely useful in everyday life.

According to code strings in the new beta, Priority Charging is designed for those moments when you’re short on time and need your phone to charge as quickly as possible.

When enabled, the feature will temporarily pause background activity like app updates and focus system resources on delivering faster charging speeds. However, calls and texts should still come through normally.

Code
<string name="battery_charging_intro_dialog_header">Priority Charging temporarily pauses 
background activity like app updates for a faster charge. You'll still receive calls and texts.</string>
Code
<string name="battery_charging_intro_dialog_learn_more">Learn more about Priority Charging</string>
Code
<string name="battery_charging_intro_dialog_title">Get a faster charge when you're short on time</string>

Code strings also show there’s a recommendation to use a 30W or higher charger for the feature. This suggests Priority Charging isn’t just a software trick. Google is expecting you to pair it with reasonably fast hardware, probably to ensure that once background tasks are paused, more power can go directly into the battery.

Code
<string name="battery_charging_intro_dialog_description">For best results, use a 30W+ adapter. Your phone 
will automatically manage any temperature changes and keep your battery within normal range.</string>

Interestingly, the strings also suggest that when Priority Charging is activated, Android will also actively manage temperature to keep the battery within safe limits. That’s important because faster charging typically means more heat. So Priority Charging could ensure that when your phone is charging faster, it does so more efficiently.

Why Priority Charging and when is it coming?

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From its description, it’s clear that Priority Charging is a kind of temporary focus mode for your battery. It should ensure you get the most out of a quick 15-20 minute charge.

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There’s no sign of Priority Charging in the user-facing settings of Android 17 Beta 3, so it’s likely still in development or being tested behind the scenes.

But if it makes the final cut, this could be one of those quietly useful features that Pixel users, and eventually the broader Android ecosystem, will appreciate more than flashy charging speed upgrades.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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