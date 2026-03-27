Android 17 Beta 3 can keep virtual assistants from getting too loud

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 17 Beta 3 has introduced new volume controls for smart assistants.

These controls are separate from the main system or media volume.

With this, you can now set the volume of smart assistants, such as Gemini, to a certain level.

Google just released Android 17 Beta 3, and it brings several small but meaningful improvements. These include separate quick settings toggles for Wi-Fi and mobile data, and notifications for every time your phone’s time zone automatically updates. Additionally, the update also brings important changes to audio, and one of these deals with the volume controls on Android.

With Android 17 Beta 3, Google is introducing a separate volume stream for virtual assistants. As you may have guessed, that means the volume for assistants, such as Gemini, can be controlled distinctly from the rest of the media.

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With the latest update, a new volume slider for assistants now appears at the bottom of the volume control sheet in Android. So, with this change, you can continue to use a steady volume for your virtual aide without letting it increase or decrease as you change the loudness for media. That’s especially beneficial for times when you interact with the assistant while using a pair of headphones or earphones.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Since the feature arrives as Android 17 enters the platform stability stage, it is highly likely to make it into the stable version, which arrives in the coming months.

In addition to separate volume controls for virtual assistants, Android 17 Beta 3 brings a redesigned screen recorder menu, dark mode improvements, more options for users of Bluetooth hearing aids, granular VPN controls, and more. Google also appears to be testing additional features, such as the option to speed up charging and camera enhancements for third-party apps like Instagram or Snapchat.

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