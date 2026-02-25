Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Motorola Android 17 betas are getting started — here's how to sign up
2 hours ago
- Motorola is accepting applicants for an Android 17 beta program.
- The program is only open to certain devices in certain regions.
- You can register your interest now, but Motorola will only allow a limited number of applicants into its program.
Motorola is taking applicants to beta test Android 17 on its phones. The company’s opened registration for users to try the upcoming Android update early on its devices, though whether you’re eligible will depend on which phone you have and where you live.
GSMArena reports that Motorola will choose a select number of users beta test Android 17 soon. In the US, only the Motorola Edge 2025 is eligible for the test. Owners of a couple of other devices in other regions will also be able to participate.
In a forum post announcing the US beta program, Motorola says that “not all registrants will be selected.” If you’re interested, you’ll need to fill out the appropriate form for your region and device. Motorola will let you know by email if you make it into the program.
Google’s own Android 17 beta program for Pixel phones is still in its early days, and Samsung hasn’t yet announced its beta program for Android 17-based One UI 9. It’s impressive to see Motorola get in on the action this early, though we’ll have to see when the beta actually starts — as of now, the company is only registering users’ interest.
Moto is taking applications through online forms. If you’re using a Motorola Edge 2025 in the US, you can fill out this form to register your interest. In Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, users on the Moto G57 can register their interest here; Moto G57 Power users can sign up at this link. G57 Power users in India can also sign up using the form here.
