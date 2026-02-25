Motorola Android 17 betas are getting started — here's how to sign up

In a forum post announcing the US beta program, Motorola says that “not all registrants will be selected.” If you’re interested, you’ll need to fill out the appropriate form for your region and device. Motorola will let you know by email if you make it into the program.

Google’s own Android 17 beta program for Pixel phones is still in its early days, and Samsung hasn’t yet announced its beta program for Android 17-based One UI 9. It’s impressive to see Motorola get in on the action this early, though we’ll have to see when the beta actually starts — as of now, the company is only registering users’ interest.