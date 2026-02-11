Search results for

Mobile

Google slams the brakes on today's planned Android 17 Beta 1 release

The Beta is now "coming soon" with no firm release ETA.
By

34 minutes ago

The Android 17 logo on a Pixel phone.
Joe Maring / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Google teased Android 17 Beta 1 last night, and was initially planning to release the software today.
  • That no longer appears to be happening, and Google now tells us the Beta will be “coming soon.”

If you’re seeing a lot of news about Android 17 today, but can’t seem to figure out where to get a copy of the Beta to install on your Pixel phone, there’s a good reason for that: Google has delayed its Android 17 Beta 1 release.

Yesterday Google started publicly teasing that Android 17 Beta 1 would be coming soon, and planned to announce the software this afternoon.

That was supposed to happen at 1pm Eastern, but shortly thereafter, Google reached out to Android Authority to let us know of a change of plans. A spokesperson tells us, “Android [17] Beta 1 will actually be coming soon, not today.”

Developing…

