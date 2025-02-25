Google tweaks Android 16's Quick Settings custom tile interface

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Quick Settings offer a convenient spot to quickly toggle some of your most-used device options.

Right now you can only rearrange those tiles, but Android 16 is working on a way to change their sizes, as well.

An in-development tweak to the interface for resizing Quick Settings tiles now offers easier ways to remove unwanted ones.

Google’s hard at work on Android 16 right now, most recently delivering its second beta for testers to engage with. By the time Android 16 is ready to hit stable, we’re expecting to see it introduce all sorts of new features, from Live Updates for notifications, to proper HDR screenshot support. Quite a few of those in-development changes that have been on our radar concern updates to Quick Settings, including the ability to resize tiles. This week we’re getting a little update on Google’s progress with that feature since we first took a peek at it last fall.

As you may remember, we checked out an interface that would allow you to not just rearrange the position of Quick Settings tiles, but also to stretch out or collapse individual entries, presenting them either as a compact icon, or an icon accompanied by a text label:

Over on Telegram, the Mystic Leaks account has been sharing purported Pixel 10 finds going back the past week now, and just added their own run-in with this new capability for Quick Settings. Compared to that last time we looked at it, though, it’s clear that Google’s been implementing some changes:

With this new incarnation, we see Google making more explicit that this is an interface nor just for resizing and rearranging tiles, but removing unwanted ones, with clear plus and minus symbols. Previously the “Remove” option up top would only appear when we were actively dragging a tile around, while it now appears a persistent UI element. Functionally, we’re not looking at any major departure from what Google was working on before, but it shows how the company is still trying to nail down the best way to give users access to a tool like this.

What do you think? Does having all those minus to tap for speedy tile removal sound appealing? Or does this just make the screen look too busy, and is distracting in a bad way? Google’s going to end up doing whatever it prefers, but we’d still love to get your thoughts on this development down in the comments.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like