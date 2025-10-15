Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google releases the final beta for its next Pixel Drop: Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3
22 minutes ago
- Google has released the third and final beta of Android 16 QPR2 to compatible Pixel devices.
- The update is available for the Pixel 6 series and later, and users can install it by enrolling in the Android Beta program and waiting for the OTA to roll out.
- Users who install the beta can’t return to the stable channel without a data wipe until the final update is released in early December.
Following the stable release of Android 16 back in June, Google pushed out the first quarterly release last month and is now working on the second quarterly release. Although the second quarterly release of Android 16 won’t be released until December, Google is giving users the opportunity to beta test it now to find bugs and issues before the update is finalized. Today, Google released the third and final beta of Android 16 QPR2 to compatible Pixel devices.
Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3 Release Notes
- Release date: October 15, 2025
- Build IDs: BP41.250916.009.A1
- Security patch level: 2025-10-05
Issues resolved in Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3
- Google Play System Updates were failing to install for some users. (Issue #420748298, Issue #438257102)
- Home screen shortcuts appeared as blank gray circles. (Issue #440302367)
- The Wallet icon on your lockscreen could sometimes appear with incorrect coloring. (Issue #419061603, Issue #434489536)
- Battery charged to 100% when adaptive charging is turned on (Issue #445583926)
- The swipe-up gesture from the bottom occasionally stopped working. (Issue #436632152, Issue #445023211)
- Your selected theme might not apply on the first attempt. (Issue #440830741)
- 50MP images captured with the ultrawide or telephoto lens displayed rainbow artifacts. (Issue #422058430, Issue #443250512)
- Poor battery life due to excessive CPU usage by the launcher, particularly on foldable devices. (Issue #441741448)
- Calls could incorrectly route Bluetooth audio. (Issue #448580013, Issue #448580779)
- Users in New Zealand could not access all 6GHz Wi-Fi networks. (Issue #444050891)
- The Terminal app would crash if you changed your device’s UI font size while it was open. (Issue #412082408)
- Users couldn’t type special characters like
\*,
@, or
#in the GUI terminal. (Issue #444130818)
- Simultaneously swiping lockscreen widgets and the notification shade caused buggy animations and a laggy, unresponsive UI. (Issue #446133358)
- The screen sometimes became unresponsive or froze when unlocking the device.
- Display freezes and screen noise
- Unexpected device crashes
How to install Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3
Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3 is available for the Pixel 6 and later, including the new Pixel 10. If your device is currently running the October 2025 stable release, the best way to upgrade it to QPR2 Beta 3 is to enroll it in the Android Beta program. Once your device is enrolled, it will receive the over-the-air (OTA) update shortly.
Do note that if you install the QPR2 beta, you won’t be able to go back to the stable channel without a data wipe until the QPR2 stable update rolls out in December. Sources tell Android Authority the stable release of Android 16 QPR2 is planned for December 2, 2025, so you’ll have to wait a little over a month and a half for that to happen.
