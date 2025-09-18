Android 16 now makes a stronger Material 3 Expressive first impression with latest QPR beta

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 adds a new Material 3 Expressive look to the Setup Wizard.

The redesigned Setup Wizard includes thicker buttons and a cleaner card-like UI on certain screens.

Most users are likely to miss the changes as the Setup Wizard only appears on new or wiped devices, but a refresh was much needed to make a strong first impression.

Google recently rolled out Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 for supported Pixel phones, packing in many key changes, such as icon shape customization, step tracking in Health Connect, protection from SMS OTP hijacking, and more. If you are installing the update on an existing device, you’d have likely missed that the Setup Wizard has also gotten a Material 3 Expressive upgrade with this Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 release.

Starting off with the Welcome screen, which has been the Hello screen since Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1, we now get thicker buttons. The Accessibility button is also larger and easier to hit without significantly impacting the Next button. The language selection screen now has a card-like UI, which looks much cleaner than the simple list UI from before. The Device Migration screen looks much more cohesive, and even the Skip button no longer seems out of place.

The Fingerprint Setup screen and Face Unlock Setup screen also look cohesive, with complementary button styling.

There are also splashes of Material 3 Expressive in the other screens, like the squiggly progress indicator and uniform button styling.

Most users would have missed these changes as the Setup Wizard only appears if you start afresh on the phone, like either on a new phone or after you’ve wiped the data of your existing device. It’s a small change, but it’s one of the first impressions of a phone, so it makes a lot of sense to present a polished experience.

