Android 16's latest QPR2 beta finally lets you customize icon shapes

TL;DR Google is now rolling out Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 to Pixel devices, which brings a long-awaited customization feature to the OS.

This new beta build finally adds icon shape customization options, letting users change the look of their home screen icons.

While this release focuses more on refinement, it notably does not include the flashlight brightness controls seen in earlier development builds.

Google plans to roll out the second quarterly release of Android 16 this December, bringing major new features like an expanded dark theme, auto-themed app icons, and more. Ahead of the official launch, Google is previewing the update, known as Android 16 QPR2, through a series of beta releases. The latest of these, Beta 2, is now rolling out to compatible Pixel devices and includes a long-awaited customization feature.

Custom icon shapes As expected for a later beta release, Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 doesn’t pack as many new features as last month’s QPR2 Beta 1 release, focusing more on refining the build ahead of its stable launch. Still, the update delivers on a much-anticipated feature: the icon shape customization options we first spotted in the 2508 Android Canary release.

New developer verification APIs It also adds new APIs that support the developer verification feature that Google announced last month. There’s also a new ADB command to let you simulate a verification outcome for testing purposes:

Code Copy Text adb shell pm set-developer-verification-result

Protection from SMS OTP hijacking Next, the update adds a new security feature that delays the delivery of messages containing an SMS retriever hash for three hours. This helps prevent OTP hijacking from apps that have access to your SMS database. The RECEIVE_SMS broadcast will be withheld and SMS provider database queries will be filtered during this three hour period. The default SMS, assistant, and dialer apps, as well as connected device companion and system apps will be exempted from this delay.

New garbage collector The Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 release also adds a new Generational Concurrent Mark-Compact (CMC) Garbage Collector that “focuses collection efforts on newly allocated objects, which are more likely to be garbage.” Google says “you can expect reduced CPU usage from garbage collection, a smoother user experience with less jank, and improved battery efficiency.”

Step tracking support in Health Connect Lastly, Health Connect can now automatically track steps using your device’s sensors. And the ExerciseSegment and ExerciseSession data types have been updated so apps can “record and read weight, set index, and Rate of Perceived Exertion (RPE) for exercise segments.” As always, we’re digging into Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 to document every change and new feature. Be sure to check the Android Authority home page for our ongoing coverage!

Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 Release Notes Release date: September 17, 2025

September 17, 2025 Build IDs: BP41.250822.010

BP41.250822.010 Security patch level: 2025-09-05

How to install Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 You can install Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 on the Pixel 6 and later, including the new Pixel 10. If your device is running the stable Android 16 QPR1 release, the best way to upgrade it to QPR2 Beta 2 is to enroll it in the Android Beta program. If your device is already enrolled, it will receive the over-the-air (OTA) update shortly.

Be warned that if you install the QPR2 beta, you won’t be able to go back to the stable channel without a data wipe unless you wait for the QPR2 stable release to roll out in December. Sources tell Android Authority that the stable release of Android 16 QPR2 is planned for December 2, 2025.

