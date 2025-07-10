Android's first Canary build adds screen saver features made for phones with Qi2

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

Earlier today, Google launched its Android Canary program, which replaces the previous Developer Preview program. These Canary builds allow developers and enthusiasts to try the latest features ahead of the next major Android release. We’re still digging into the first Canary build, but we’ve already found some noteworthy improvements to Android’s screen saver handling.

For starters, we noticed new options under Settings > Display & touch > Screen saver. Google added a “while upright and charging” setting, which activates the screen saver when your phone is charging and propped up. This feature, which we previously spotted in development as “while postured and charging,” is now more clearly named. Android’s source code defines “postured” as the device being “stationary and upright at an angle of 90-120 degrees relative to the ground.”

The page also features a new “restrict to wireless charging” toggle. This prevents your screen saver from activating unless the phone is charging wirelessly, which is helpful when you plug your device into a PC and don’t want the screen saver to appear.

Additionally, Google has added a convenient “low light mode” at the bottom of the screen saver page. This option lets you choose whether the screen turns off or displays a dim clock in low ambient light. Previously, showing a dim clock at night required setting your screen saver to the Clock option, forcing you to manually switch it back during the day. This new setting provides the best of both worlds: a dim clock at night and your preferred screen saver during the day, much like how the Pixel Tablet behaves.

I can’t help but think these screen saver changes are in preparation for the launch of more Qi2 wireless charging devices. Google is rumored to be launching Qi2 accessories for its Pixel 10 series, so the timing of these features certainly lines up.

