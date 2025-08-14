Android 16 QPR1 is nearly complete as Beta 3.1 arrives for testers

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 arrived on July 17, and Google’s now following that up with a Beta 3.1 release.

The full changelog mentions a ton of fixes.

If all goes to plan, Android 16 QPR1 should be ready to hit stable right on schedule, on September 3.

When it comes to Google hardware, August has arrived to usher in the latest lineup, and at this point we’re under a week away from the big Pixel 10 Made by Google event. But for as exciting as that is, we’re already looking forward to September, when it’s Google’s latest software that will be grabbing all our attention. That’s when we’re expecting Android 16 QPR1 to hit stable and have its rollout. But ahead of that day arriving, we’ve got what may be the final QPR1 beta to try out.

It’s been almost a month now since Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 arrived, and while we spotted a handful of changes that were incoming, like the magnified keyboard that first debuted on Android Canary, there weren’t a ton of user-facing tweaks that were new — just like we’d expect from a beta at this late stage, to be fair.

This afternoon, Google released Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3.1, a bug-fixing update on top of QPR1 Beta 3. The new build is labeled as BP31.250610.009 (.009.A1 for the Pixel Tablet), and just like previous releases, we’re seeing it for Pixel 6 and later models.

This article was updated at 5:37 PM ET to add the official release notes for Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3.1.

