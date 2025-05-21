Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 brings lock screen clock customization to Pixel Tablet

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 adds lock screen clock customization to the Pixel Tablet.

The new beta allows users to adjust the style, color, and size of the lock screen clock on the slate.

It looks like you can choose from five different clock styles.

Google’s new Material 3 Expressive design direction in Android 16 is all about making the user experience more lively and playful. Along with fresh fonts, icons, and new UI components, Google continues to prioritize user control and customization. In line with its mission to make Android feel more personal, the company is now rolling out new lock screen clock customization options not only on Pixel phones, but finally, also on the Pixel Tablet.

With the launch of Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1, Pixel Tablet users can finally personalize their lock screen clocks. Just like on Pixel phones, you can head to Settings > Wallpaper & style to change the clock’s appearance. There, you’ll find options to adjust the style, color, and size of the lock screen clock.

Thanks to user Petro on Discord, who shared screenshots with our own Mishaal Rahman, we now have a closer look at the customization options. It looks like you can choose from five different clock styles, each with adjustable color and size settings, so you can really make it your own.

On the phone side, Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 brings updates as well. The revamped Wallpaper & style app on Pixel phones features a cleaner UI for lock screen customization and adds a slider to adjust the weight and width of the clock.

