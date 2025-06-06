Custom dark mode scheduling is reliable again in the latest Android 16 beta

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR A bug in the Android 16 QPR1 beta 1 caused custom dark mode scheduling to stop working if you manually activated the mode via Quick Settings.

The latest version of the beta has now fixed this issue.

Although dark mode is great, there may be times of the day when you want to turn it off. Thankfully, Android gives you the option to set custom times of the day when you want the mode to turn on. When Android 16 QPR1 beta 1 rolled out, a bug made this feature stop working. Now it looks like the bug has been fixed with the latest update.

Google rolled out Android 16 QPR1 beta 1 last month. As with any beta, there’s an increased chance of running into bugs. One of the bugs that was discovered during this release was an issue with dark mode. Specifically, if you set a custom time for dark mode to kick on, going into Quick Settings to activate dark mode manually would cause custom scheduling to break.

Yesterday, Google released Android 16 QPR1 beta 1.1, which includes a long list of fixes. According to one report, it appears this update has solved the problem. You can now manually activate dark mode in Quick Settings without it disrupting the custom schedule you set.

In addition to fixing this bug, the update has also fixed a few other known issues. For example, crashes no longer happen when trying to open effects in wallpaper. Also, the missing approve button in Device Admin settings is no longer missing. Here’s the full changelog for you to check out.

