Android 16 QPR1 beta 1.1 is here to save you from stuck navigation buttons

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has released the Android 16 QPR1 beta 1.1 update.

This update offers plenty of bug fixes, from unresponsive navigation buttons to fingerprint authentication issues.

The new update is available on all of Google’s Tensor-powered phones and the Pixel Tablet.

Google launched Android 16 QPR1 beta 1 last month, but the early nature of these software releases means you should definitely expect plenty of bugs. Now, Google has released Android 16 QPR1 beta 1.1, bringing plenty of fixes.

The company confirmed the new beta software’s release on Reddit, while also noting version number BP31.250502.008.A1. Google also posted a changelog, which highlights all the fixes.

Android 16 QPR 1 beta 1.1 bug fixes The navigation buttons would become unresponsive in the app drawer or task switcher

The progress bar in the media player on the lock screen doesn’t reflect the place in media

Fixed a crash when trying to open effects in wallpaper

The settings app would crash after trying to open the battery menu

The lock screen date could get cut off when using a wide clock style

The search button has a different color when scrolling

The approve button in Device Admin settings is missing

Dark album labels appeared in the photo picker when in dark mode, impacting readability

The date wasn’t appearing on the homescreen

Fixed a fingerprint authentication failure on a multi-user Android device in certain low-power conditions There are a few notable fixes here, but I’m particularly glad to see the update addresses an issue where the navigation keys would become unresponsive. After all, you can’t exactly use your phone without these keys if you aren’t using gesture navigation.

The new beta software is available on the Pixel 6 series and newer, the Pixel 6a and newer, the Pixel Fold and newer, and the Pixel Tablet. In other words, if your Pixel device was eligible for the first Android 16 QPR 1 beta, this should be available to you.

The news also comes as we continue to uncover more features and improvements in Android 16 QPR 1. More recently, we discovered Google is working on a feature to stop HDR content turning screens super bright, as well as a cool suggested wallpaper option.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.