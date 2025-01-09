Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2.1 arrives to take care of a bunch of glitches

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s latest Quarterly Platform Release preview has just landed, with the release of Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2.1.

Builds are available for the Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 9 series, Pixel Fold, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and the Pixel Tablet.

As a point release, there doesn’t appear to be much in the way of new features here, and this beta is instead about bug fixes and stability.

We’re just a couple days past Google’s release of the January 2025 update for Pixel phones, which brought with it some fixes for issues that remained a problem even after the release of the December Pixel Drop. But there’s also a separate track of Android development that’s been underway simultaneously, getting things ready for the first Pixel Drop of 2025, anticipated for March. Eager testers have been able to get an early taste of that update by registering to try out the Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) 2 beta, and today Google’s dropping its latest batch of bug fixes.

These fixes arrive as Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2.1, which Google shares is available now for Pixel devices enrolled in the beta program. Compared to the changes present in QPR2 Beta 2, this new changelog is a lot sparser than last time around. But given that this one’s only designated as a point release, that’s exactly the situation we’d expect. Fixed several issues that sometimes caused a device to freeze, crash, or restart unexpectedly. (Issue #380500068, Issue #381894854, Issue #378856187, Issue #384447026, Issue #384885640, Issue #385056337, Issue #385126181)

Fixed an issue where the Emoji Workshop options opened when selecting wallpapers from other categories in system settings. (Issue #384629413)

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability and connectivity. Just like prior Android 15 releases, this one’s available for the Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 9 series, Pixel Fold, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and the Pixel Tablet. If you’ve got an eligible device, and are interested in getting started with testing, head on over to Google’s registration page and choose the phone you’d like to start receiving beta software on.

If you find yourself waiting an intolerable amount of time for that QPR2 Beta 2.1 update to hit your device, you’re always able to take matters into your own hands and push that new software directly with the help of these links:

Pixel 6 — OTA, Factory

Pixel 6 Pro — OTA, Factory

Pixel 6a — OTA, Factory

Pixel 7 — OTA, Factory

Pixel 7 Pro — OTA, Factory

Pixel 7a — OTA, Factory

Pixel Tablet — OTA, Factory Pixel Fold — OTA, Factory

Pixel 8 — OTA, Factory

Pixel 8 Pro — OTA, Factory

Pixel 8a — OTA, Factory

Pixel 9 — OTA, Factory

Pixel 9 Pro — OTA, Factory

Pixel 9 Pro XL — OTA, Factory

Pixel 9 Pro Fold — OTA, Factory

It’s still not a certainty that we’ll have to wait all the way until March for a stable release, but that feels like where the prevailing winds are blowing. We’ll probably see QPR2 Beta 3 land well in advance of that, and it’s possible that we could even get a QPR2 Beta 2.2, so keep checking with Android Authority for news of Google’s latest Android betas.

