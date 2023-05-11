From OnePlus to Xiaomi, you can now get the Android 14 beta on these phones

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Google traditionally kicks off or expands the Android beta program at its annual I/O developer conference, allowing non-Pixel phones to preview the upcoming version of Android.

2023 is no different and Google has announced that phones from a number of brands can now download and install the Android 14 beta. Can you install the Android 14 beta on your phone? Read on for more details. Just do keep in mind that this software might not be suitable for daily usage and that many functions won’t work.

It’s also worth noting that ASUS, Nokia, and Samsung are all missing from the list for some reason, despite offering the Android 13 beta last year.

Lenovo

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Chinese brand is the only one on the list to offer the Android 14 beta on a tablet. Yes, you can install the preview on the Lenovo Tab Extreme. This applies to the Wi-Fi edition only, though. Otherwise, you can download the software, view instructions, and more via this link.

Nothing

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

True to an earlier claim by the company, the Nothing Phone 1 is indeed part of the first wave of Android 14 beta devices from OEMs. The company posted instructions and download links on its website. It also included a list of known issues, such as fingerprint unlock, face unlock, glyph features, and reverse wireless charging not working.

OnePlus

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Chinese brand confirmed that the OnePlus 11 is part of the Android 14 beta program. The company has a list of known issues and restrictions (e.g. no support for carrier variants) in an official forum post.

OPPO

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

OPPO usually offers Android betas on its Find X series of smartphones, but that’s changing with the Android 14 beta. The company confirmed that the Android 14 beta will be available on the Find N2 Flip clamshell foldable. OPPO says you can download the software, view instructions, and check out known issues via its developer website.

Realme

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

Wallet-conscious brand Realme is also getting in on the Android 14 beta action. Expect to find the first Android 14 beta on last year’s Realme GT 2 Pro. There are two key restrictions though, namely that this only applies to the Indian variant and that the company has no plans to provide subsequent Android 14 beta updates. You can read all the details in the official forum post.

TECNO

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

This isn’t the first time we see TECNO getting in on the Android beta fun, but it’s still somewhat of a novelty at this point. Nevertheless, the company says its Camon 20 series is getting the Android 14 preview. Visit the company’s website for more details and download links.

vivo

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The camera-focused manufacturer is offering the Android 14 beta on the vivo X90 Pro. But the company is also bringing the preview software to the performance-focused Iqoo 11.

Either way, the vivo developer website has links to download the Android 14 beta for each phone. The website also offers instructions and lists known issues.

Xiaomi

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Wish your Xiaomi phone had access to the Android 14 beta? Well, Xiaomi is offering the preview software on the Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 13, and Xiaomi 13 Pro. You can check out the Xiaomi website to download the software and view installation instructions.

