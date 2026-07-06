Check out Anbernic's upcoming Nintendo Switch Lite-lookalike in action

TL;DR Anbernic has shared a gameplay video showing off the RG 55G1’s ability to run several retro games.

The manufacturer has remained tight-lipped about the Android handheld’s core specs and pricing.

The RG 55G1 will compete with the recently launched AYANEO Pocket Micro 2 in the retro gaming handheld segment.

Anbernic dropped a surprise on us in mid-June with the announcement of the Android-powered RG 55G1 retro gaming handheld. While not much has been revealed about its hardware just yet, Anbernic has dropped a 5-plus-minute gameplay video showcasing the handheld’s prowess.

The video, shared on X/Twitter and YouTube, goes through a series of titles, starting with Portal 2 and Etrian Odyssey III: The Drowned City using GameNative. We also get a look at PS Vita titles like Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana, Soul Sacrifice Delta, and Attack on Titan: Wings of Freedom via Vita3K, capped off by multiple legacy Wii, Nintendo 3DS, PSP, and PS2 titles.

Since the gameplay video comes directly from the manufacturer, we’ll probably have to wait until we get a good look at the RG 55G1 ourselves before passing judgment on its performance.

While Anbernic remains tight-lipped about the 55G1’s hardware, the naming scheme offers some pointers. The 55 in its name likely refers to the 5.5-inch display on board, whereas the G1 may refer to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon G1 Gen 2, a chip tailored for budget and midrange gaming handhelds. This chipset supports FHD+ resolution on displays with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The introduction video and other imagery shared by Anbernic also reveal Hall effect joysticks and triggers, a USB-C port, a 2.5D curved glass, and an unspecified card slot that looks a lot like microSD. It’s apparent at first glance that the RG 55G1 closely resembles the Nintendo Switch Lite, while the brand has revealed it will be available in Indigo, Retro Gray, and Black colorways.

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There’s no word on how much the RG 55G1 will cost, nor when it will be up for grabs. For now, Anbernic is clearly building the hype for this versatile retro gaming handheld, and it should only be a matter of time before we get all the details from the company.

At launch, the Anbernic RG 55G1 could go head-to-head with the recently launched AYANEO Pocket Micro 2, which also caters to the budget/midrange retro gaming handheld segment. With the Pocket Micro 2 starting from $269, it will be interesting to see Anbernic’s approach when it inevitably reveals the RG 55G1’s price tag in the near future.

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