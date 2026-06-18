Anbernic's next Android handheld has strong Nintendo Switch Lite vibes

TL;DR Anbernic has revealed a new Android-powered retro handheld called the RG55G1.

The system features Hall-Effect joysticks and triggers, 2.5D glass, a USB-C port, and SD card slot.

It will be available in three colors: Indigo, Black, and Retro Gray.

Last week, Anbernic announced a system update for the RG557, which introduced a streamlined software experience to the older handheld. Keeping up with the momentum, the brand has a new announcement this week and the news is a little bigger than an OTA update. Anbernic has revealed that it is launching a new handheld called the RG 55G1.

Today, the company gave us a first official look at the RG 55G1, a horizontal retro gaming handheld that’s powered by Android, on its YouTube channel. At first glance, the device has a striking resemblance to the Nintendo Switch Lite. The reveal video doesn’t dive too deeply into the specs, but it does offer up a few details.

The first feature Anbernic mentions is “double-shot” face buttons. It’s unclear exactly what Anbernic means by double-shot, but it’s likely referring to buttons made with two layers of molded plastic. One layer is for the button itself and the other layer is for the text. This way, you don’t have to worry about the text rubbing off like you would with ink.

Another bit of weird terminology, Anbernic says that the handheld features 2.5D glass. This seems to be just a fancy way of saying that the glass is gently curved along the edges rather than completely flat. Elsewhere, we’re getting Hall-Effect joysticks and triggers, a USB-C port, and SD card slot.

You can usually guess some of the features on Anbernic’s handhelds based on the naming scheme. So even though it doesn’t mention any of this in the video, we can assume that the device will have a 5.5-inch display, given the 55 in the name. Meanwhile, the G1 suggests that there could be a G1 chip, like the Snapdragon G1 Gen 2. Of course, this is just speculation until Anbernic confirms.

No price or release date was offered in this reveal. However, when it launches, it will be available in three colors: Indigo, Retro Gray, and Black.

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