AYANEO's Pocket Micro 2 is now official, and you may have to act fast to get one (Update: Too slow)

TL;DR Following weeks of speculation, the AYANEO Pocket Micro 2 is here with upgraded hardware and a steeper $269 starting price.

While the Pocket Micro 2 retains the 3.5-inch 960×640 LCD, it sports a larger battery and a new CPU that claims a 220% uptick in performance.

The Pocket Micro 2 also introduces upgrades to the shoulder buttons and D-Pad.

AYANEO’s Pocket Micro is among our favorite Android gaming handhelds, including its Classic iteration. We’ve known for a while that this critically-acclaimed Game Boy Micro-looking console is due for a successor, and that day has finally arrived.

In a blog post announcing the launch, AYANEO outlines a couple of key upgrades made to the Pocket Micro 2, though it retains some elements from the predecessor. We get a 3.5-inch, 960×640 LCD, and the handheld is now powered by a more capable Snapdragon 865 chipset, which the company claims is a 220% performance upgrade over the last-gen model.

The launch also confirms the Pocket Micro 2’s 3,950mAh battery, as revealed by recent leaks, offering a significant boost in battery life over the first-gen variant’s 2,600mAh unit.

With dimensions of 162×67.8x18mm and a weight of 248 grams, the Pocket Micro 2 is larger and heavier than the first-gen model’s 233-gram body and 156x63x18mm exterior dimensions. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, given the Pocket Micro 2’s upgraded battery.

Additionally, the new retro gaming handheld features a larger D-Pad and ABXY keys, as well as recessed dual TMR joysticks. The L1/L2 and R1/R2 keys have different heights, making them easier to find and also avoid accidental button presses.

The Pocket Micro 2 will be available in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB versions in Midnight Black and Frosty White colorways. Meanwhile, AYANEO is also launching a limited-edition color, Stardust Purple, in the 8GB/256GB avatar.

The base model will retail for $269, whereas the version with 256GB of storage will sell for $309 in the US. Lastly, the limited-edition Pocket Micro 2 in Stardust Purple is priced at $339. AYANEO is running a $30 discount on all three variants as part of a launch offer.

The manufacturer has included a microSD card slot to give you some peace of mind in the storage department. AYANEO also retains the 3.5mm headphone jack, staying true to its retro design philosophy. Modern connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 are included, too. This handheld will run Android out of the box, though the exact version of the software is unspecified.

Interested customers can get their hands on the Pocket Micro 2 right away from the AYANEO store. However, the brand says it’s only available in limited quantities at the moment, so you may have to act fast. (Update: It immediately sold out)

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