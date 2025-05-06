Miss the GBA SP? This new handheld will fill the clamshell-shaped void

TL;DR Anbernic announced the RG 34XXSP, a new handheld inspired by the Game Boy Advance SP.

A follow-up to the RG 35XXSP, it now has sticks and perfect 3x integer scaling for GBA games.

No word on pricing yet, but tariffs may prevent retro gamers in the US from buying it.

Anbernic has been mostly quiet this year, with only one new retro gaming handheld so far in the powerful RG 557. Today, the company announced the Linux-based RG 34XXSP, a Game Boy Advance SP clone with a few significant upgrades from its predecessor.

The video above is all the information we have so far, but judging by the name, it’s a clamshell version of the RG 34XX from last year. That device was the spitting image of a classic Game Boy Advance, with a 3:2 screen that enables perfect 3x integer scaling for GBA games. The RG 34XXSP will use the same screen and will likely use the same H700 chipset.

Compared to Anbernic’s previous GBA SP clone, the RG 35XXSP (yes, it uses a bigger number), the RG 34XXSP has one more significant design change: joysticks. There are now two small inset joysticks tucked at the very bottom of the device, which may improve compatibility for certain systems. For example, the screen enables 2x upscaling of N64 and PS1 games, which should be more comfortable to play with sticks. However, there will be thin black bars on the sides, and they kind of kill the GBA vibe.

The RG 34XXSP has perfect 3x integer scaling for GBA games, plus two sticks.

The new devices also have new colorways, with different buttons for each one. The video above shows four unique colorways: Yellow, black, retro gray, and GameCube purple. They aren’t quite a match for the original GBA SP colors, and the translucent options from its predecessor are nowhere to be seen.

It competes with the likes of the Miyoo Flip, which has a similar GBA SP design with two added sticks. However, early adopters of that device have reported frequent squeaky or broken hinges, which is something to look out for in the RG 34XXSP.

We still don’t have pricing or availability for the RG 34XXSP, but if it’s like its predecessor, it should be around $50. However, the company has halted direct shipments from China to the US due to tariffs, except for products already in its US warehouse. The situation may improve before launch, so stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks.

