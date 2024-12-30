Wish you could play PS1 games on a GBA SP? Well, now you can (sort of)

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR The Miyoo Flip is a new device with a Game Boy Advance SP-style clamshell form factor.

It features a 4:3 LCD screen and a chipset capable of emulation up to PS1 and N64.

It’s up for pre-order on Amazon and AliExpress, shipping on January 5.

Today’s foldable smartphones are a work in progress, but the Game Boy Advance still hits different nearly 22 years after its release. Now, the Miyoo Flip ($89.99 at Amazon) takes that same clamshell form factor to the next level by packing it with updates that bring it well into the modern era.

The Miyoo Flip was first teased way back in 2023, but we finally have the full picture. Apart from the exceptionally pocketable design, it features a 4:3, 3.5-inch 640×480 LCD display. This is slightly taller than the 3:4 display on the original Game Boy Advance hardware, but it’s ideal for emulating consoles like the PS1, Dreamcast, and N64, which the budget RockChip RK3566 chipset is more than capable of handling.

It also sports two analog sticks on the front, as well as four triggers on the back, a microSD card slot, and an HDMI out port. The layout of the sticks might not be the most comfortable for extended gaming sessions, but they will at least make more games playable on the device.

Similar clamshell gaming handhelds like the ANBERNIC RG35XX SP have proven to be very popular, and Miyoo has built a very loyal fanbase for its previous offerings like the Miyoo Mini and Miyoo Mini Plus ($79.99 at Amazon). According to Retro Game Corps on YouTube, the device has already been sent to custom firmware developers, so there should be additional software options soon to make the experience even better.

The Miyoo Flip is available for pre-order now on Amazon and AliExpress for $89.99. It comes in four different color options and ships on January 5, so you won’t have to wait long for that trip down nostalgia lane.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments