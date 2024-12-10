This GBA clone improves the best handheld ever made

TL;DR The ANBERNIC RG 34XX is a new gaming handheld that looks exactly like a GBA.

It runs on Linux and features a 3.4-inch screen that’s perfect for 3x upscaling GBA games.

The device will cost $70 ($64 early bird) and goes on sale on December 16.

Surprise, surprise—ANBERNIC has announced its 12th handheld of the year. This time, it’s the spitting image of the best handheld console ever made, the GameBoy Advance. The ANBERNIC RG 34XX even replicates the iconic purple colorway, as well as some limited edition colorways with transparent green and transparent red also available.

While the shape of the device is virtually identical to the GBA, it sports an Allwinner H700 chipset and runs on a version of Linux. The real unique selling point is the 3.4-inch 480p screen, which perfectly matches the GBA’s 3:2 aspect ratio. This resolution offers pixel-perfect 3x upscaling of GBA games, which this chipset is more than capable of.

The ANBERNIC RG 34XX takes the GBA into the modern era.

If previous devices with this chipset are any indication (and ANBERNIC has released a boatload of them this year), it should be able to play PS1 and below, although the lack of sticks will put a damper on the experience. It can also play some native Linux ports via PortMaster. For GBA games though, there is no better device than this one.

There are a few other modernizations, such as a USB-C charging port, two microSD card slots, a mini HDMI out port, and two additional shoulder buttons on the back. The front of the device also has two extra buttons, although they blend into the body of the device since they’re the same color.

The device will cost $70, although it will be discounted to $64 for the first 72 hours (via Retro Game Corps). You can buy it from the official ANBERNIC website starting December 16, with the listing going live on the 14th. However, don’t expect it to arrive in time for Christmas, as shipping from China takes 7-30 days.

