Major blow for cheap handhelds as Anbernic no longer ships to the US

The US tariff war with China, along with changes in duties, means that products from China will be more expensive. Unfortunately, it looks like a major gaming handheld company has decided to stop shipping devices to the US for now.

Anbernic announced on its website that it has suspended shipments to the US from China, citing the US tariff changes:

Due to changes in US tariff policies, we will be suspending all orders shipping from China to the United States starting today. We strongly recommend prioritizing products shipped from our US warehouse, which are currently not affected by import duties and can be purchased with confidence.

We’re glad to see that customers can still buy products from the US warehouse, but this stockpile isn’t going to last forever. So if you’re in the market for an Anbernic gaming handheld, you should take up this option sooner rather than later.