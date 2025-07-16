Analogue's N64 clone is finally shipping, and there's good news for pre-orders

TL;DR Analogue announced its N64 FPGA device is finally shipping in August.

Released in pre-order in October 2024, the Analogue 3D faced nearly a year of delays.

Pre-orders are not subject to additional tariff charges, with Analogue eating the cost.

The Analogue 3D made huge waves when it was made available for pre-order in October 2024, promising to play classic N64 cartridges in full 4K over HDMI. The $250 pre-orders quickly sold out, and after nearly a year of waiting, Analogue has announced that it will finally be shipping next month.

This is the third time the company has delayed shipping, with initial estimates for the end of 2024, then July 2025, and now late-August 2025. Analogue cites “last week’s sudden tariff changes” as a reason for this final delays, but it appears that the date will actually stick this time.

Tariffs have touched nearly every gaming handheld release this year, from the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 to the Nintendo Switch 2. Analogue has promised to absorb any extra tariff costs for pre-order customers, but it’s not clear whether the product will ever be back in stock — and at what price.

The Analogue 3D is a modern take on the N64, with Bluetooth and full 4K output.

Despite its troubles with timeliness, Analogue is renowned for making excellent devices. The Analogue 3D is its third release after tackling the TurboGrafx-16 and Game Boy. The Analogue Pocket in particular impressed us in our review, although it now faces stiff competition from the ModRetro Chromatic. ModRetro has also teased an N64 FPGA device called the M64, although no concrete details have emerged as of yet.

The Analogue 3D isn’t a 1:1 copy of the N64, but rather a modern reinterpretation. It’s still 100% compatible with the full N64 catalog, using low-level hardware emulation via FPGA chips to provide a much more authentic experience than software emulators could ever dream of. Given the difficulties with emulating the N64’s unique architecture on modern devices, this makes a huge difference for retro gaming fans.

In terms of modernizations, the console features full 4K output over HDMI, which is 10x the resolution of the original console. To keep things authentic, it has built-in filters to replicate the CRT look of displays at the time. It keeps the power and reset buttons of the original console, as well as all four controller ports.

If you don’t have (or just hate) original N64 controllers, Analogue has partnered with 8bitdo to create a modernized version, complete with Bluetooth compatibility and a design that’s better suited to human physiology. It ships at the end of July, and is compatible with not just the Analogue 3D, but also PCs, Android devices, and even the Nintendo Switch.

