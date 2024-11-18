FPGA vs software emulation for retro gaming: We've tested both and here are the big differences

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

When it comes to retro gaming, it can be hard to get your hands on original hardware. Even if you can, most retro consoles don’t jive with modern televisions, so the experience will be noticeably worse than it was decades ago.

Thankfully, there are ways around this. The biggest rely on either hardware emulation via FPGAs, software emulation, or a combination of both. If you’re just starting your journey, here’s a quick breakdown of both, as well as how I and other members of Android Authority use each to relive the glory days.

What is FPGA emulation?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

FPGA, or field-programmable gate array, emulation relies on an integrated circuit to effectively recreate the logic of the original console hardware. It isn’t the same chip so there’s still emulation going on, but the goal is to process information in exactly the same way using console-specific cores. Often, they can be used to play cartridges and other retro games without adapters, with updated hardware enabling things like HDMI output and internet connectivity.

One of the most famous examples in recent years is the Analogue Pocket. My colleague Ryan Haines picked one up to play his collection of physical GBA games on a more modern device after his aging GameBoy Advance SP finally died. The company has previously released similar FPGA-based devices emulating the NES, Super Nintendo, classic SEGA consoles, as well as an upcoming device for the Nintendo 64.

Analogue is the most recognizable brand in FPGA gaming devices.

Another popular FPGA device is MiSTer. This is a more general-purpose device that’s capable of emulating several consoles in one using different cores, but it typically requires more setup. These are available from many different companies in different packages, but they all typically use the same DE10-Nano circuit board from Terasic.

Other FPGA devices take the opposite approach. By putting the FPGA in the cartridge, you can play ROMs of your favorite games on the original console hardware. This is what my colleague Stephen Schenck does with FPGA cartridges from Everdrive. This allows him to play games on a CRT television for the most authentic retro experience possible.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

There are other advantages to FPGA emulation being faithful to the original hardware. Things like tick rates and other minor quirks of retro consoles, which software emulators often smooth over, are fully preserved. Since there’s no heavy software layer translating inputs, FPGA devices also have low latency. This won’t be an issue for most gamers, but it can help with frame-perfect tricks and other tight timings.

Of course, all of this comes at a cost. FPGA devices can be very pricey, costing more than the original consoles they seek to emulate. They also aren’t capable of emulating more recent consoles due to hardware limitations.

Advantages: Accurate retro hardware emulation

Great performance

Enhanced outputs

Internet connectivity

Low input latency

Low power consumption Disadvantages: Expensive

Difficult to set up

Cannot emulate recent consoles

What is software emulation?

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Software emulation is what you probably think of when you think of playing retro games on a PC or gaming handheld. These use software to emulate retro hardware on Windows, Linux, Android, iOS, or any other platform. The nice thing about this approach is that more powerful hardware can translate directly into better performance. In my testing, any flagship phone from the past few years will easily play PlayStation 2 or Dreamcast games, with many Nintendo Switch titles also within reach.

Of course, the quality of the emulator also matters. Thankfully, there are many dedicated developers for most platforms, with several options for each console. If a particular game doesn’t work well on a particular emulator, you can try a different emulator and hope for better results. Playing with settings can also help.

Software emulators are more versatile, especially on more powerful devices.

Speaking of settings, software emulators have far more options to improve the core experience of retro gaming than FPGA devices. These include everything from shaders and upscaling to online play and RetroAchievement support. You don’t have to use any of these if you just want a simple experience, but investing a little time to learn about the settings can pay dividends.

If you are looking for a simple experience, software emulation is great for that, too. EmuDeck, Retrobat, EmulationStation, RetroArch, and others will run all your emulators from a single interface. You can also download individual emulators if you’re only interested in a few consoles.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Software emulation has few downsides, although it can be difficult with some consoles like the N64 or Sega Saturn, which have unique architectures. Things are always lost in translation, as the software is essentially just trying to create the same end result using modern code. Most modern devices can power through this, but this often comes with significant concessions. For example, games might run more slowly or have graphical glitches.

Regardless, the power consumption and minimum specs are significantly higher for software emulation than FPGA devices. For retro consoles from the 8- or 16-bit era this isn’t an issue, but once you get to sixth-generation consoles like the PS2, you’ll need a decent computer or a flagship smartphone from the past few years. Check out our Android emulators guide to see what your phone can run.

Additionally, there will always be a small amount of latency added as the software translates your inputs. Personally, I don’t even notice it at this point, but it’s worth mentioning when comparing them to FPGA devices.

Advantages: Easy to find and set up

Free or cheap

Take advantage of existing hardware

Tons of enhancements Disadvantages: Not 100% accurate

Slightly higher latency

Higher power consumption

Higher spec requirements

FPGA vs software emulation for retro gaming: Which one should you choose?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

For most people, it’s best to start with software emulation. The barrier to entry is much lower, it’s far more versatile, and the experience is often better than playing on the original retro hardware. You can also use the same hardware you’re using to read this article, so the cost should be zero. You can download an emulator on Android or iOS very easily, but you will need to source your own ROMs.

If you do want a more dedicated device, there are tons of retro gaming handhelds that run on Android or Linux. These can cost as little as $50, come pre-installed with emulators, and provide a convenient all-in-one form factor.

Would you buy an FPGA gaming device? 5 votes I'm planning on buying one soon. 0 % I might buy one if the price is right. 60 % No way. I'll stick with software emulation. 40 %

FPGA devices are harder to recommend. They are typically better than playing on retro consoles, which may also be hard to find, but the price and difficult setup relegate them to more hardcore enthusiasts. Unless you get a device from Analogue, you’d better enjoy the setup process as much as the gaming.

That’s especially true for the MiSTer, so don’t take that step unless you’re truly ready to commit to hardware emulation.

You might like

Comments