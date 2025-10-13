Search results for

Google Wallet picks up support for American Airlines boarding passes

No more boarding pass screenshots.
By

2 hours ago

google wallet custom pass add to wallet
Rita El Khoury / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • American Airlines now allows customers to add their boarding passes to Google Wallet.
  • Passes added to Google Wallet are updated automatically in case flight details change.
  • American previously only supported boarding passes in Apple Wallet.

Google Wallet is for more than just mobile payments. The app can store all kinds of documents, from state identification to concert tickets. One of Wallet’s most convenient functions is its ability to store transit passes, including airline boarding passes. Not every airline supports Google Wallet — but now, a major holdout has hopped on the bandwagon.

American Airlines has announced that Android users can now add the airline’s boarding passes to Google Wallet, joining other major US lines like Delta and United in offering Wallet support. American had previously only supported Apple Wallet.

To add a boarding pass to Google Wallet, you’ll need to tap the Add to Google Wallet button in your confirmation email or on the web version of the boarding pass. You’ve always been able to save digital American Airlines boarding passes as screenshots (and you still can, if you prefer), but passes added directly to Google Wallet are updated automatically in case your gate or departure time changes.

I’ve flown on American a lot over the past few years, and I’ve always been mildly annoyed that I couldn’t add boarding passes directly to Wallet. Wallet support is hardly a make-or-break factor when choosing an airline to fly, but it’s a nice bonus.

Do you add your boarding passes to Google Wallet? Are you happy American is catching up to the other major players here? Sound off in the comments.

News
GoogleGoogle Wallet
