Google Wallet picks up support for American Airlines boarding passes

Google Wallet is for more than just mobile payments. The app can store all kinds of documents, from state identification to concert tickets. One of Wallet’s most convenient functions is its ability to store transit passes, including airline boarding passes. Not every airline supports Google Wallet — but now, a major holdout has hopped on the bandwagon.

American Airlines has announced that Android users can now add the airline’s boarding passes to Google Wallet, joining other major US lines like Delta and United in offering Wallet support. American had previously only supported Apple Wallet.

To add a boarding pass to Google Wallet, you’ll need to tap the Add to Google Wallet button in your confirmation email or on the web version of the boarding pass. You’ve always been able to save digital American Airlines boarding passes as screenshots (and you still can, if you prefer), but passes added directly to Google Wallet are updated automatically in case your gate or departure time changes.

I’ve flown on American a lot over the past few years, and I’ve always been mildly annoyed that I couldn’t add boarding passes directly to Wallet. Wallet support is hardly a make-or-break factor when choosing an airline to fly, but it’s a nice bonus.

