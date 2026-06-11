Amazon wants to fix your kid’s messy bedtime routines with Echo Sleep Studio

Amazon

TL;DR Amazon launched Sleep Studio for Kids+, turning Echo devices into personalized bedtime companions for children.

The feature adds guided wind-down routines with calming content from Calm, Headspace, and Moshi.

Parents can customize sleep schedules, stories, playlists, meditations, and soundscapes through the Amazon Kids Parent Dashboard.

Getting kids to sleep can become a nightly battle, and Amazon thinks its smart speakers can help take some of the stress out of the routine.

The company has introduced Sleep Studio, a new Amazon Kids+ experience designed to turn Echo devices into personalized bedtime companions. Now, Echo speakers can lead kids through wind-down routines, with calming content from partners like Calm, Headspace, and Moshi, rather than just playing music or answering questions.

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Echo Kids devices have long had parental controls and content geared toward children, but now Sleep Studio adds a dedicated sleep layer designed to help kids settle down before bedtime. Parents can use the Amazon Kids Parent Dashboard to customize sleep schedules and select playlists, stories, meditations, and soundscapes.

Once a bedtime is set, the system automatically starts a 30-minute wind-down session before the lights go out. Kids don’t have to wait for the schedule either. They can simply say, “Alexa, play Sleep Studio” when they’re ready to sleep.

Sleep Studio is being marketed as the perfect companion for younger users, and the feature is available on all Echo devices. The experience also works with the Echo Glow smart lamp that gives color-based visual cues about when to sleep and when to wake up.

Sleep Studio is available to all Amazon Kids+ subscribers at no additional cost. The subscription is $5.99 per month and comes with a one-month free trial. Families also get six or 12 months of Amazon Kids+ access depending on the model when they purchase an Echo Kids device.

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