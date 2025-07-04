Young, not dumb, and broke? Amazon is giving you 6 months of Prime for free

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Amazon’s new Prime for Young Adults membership is now available with a free six-month trial.

Anyone between the ages of 18 and 24 is eligible for membership.

The trial offers all the benefits of a Prime membership, including six months of free Prime Video streaming.

Amazon’s Prime Day sale is almost here, and it’s already raining deals and offers. Not only has Amazon already started discounting its own devices early, it’s also now offering a very exciting deal for young adults — a free Amazon Prime membership for six months with all the bells and whistles.

If you already don’t have it, Amazon’s Prime for Young Adults membership is now available with a six-month trial that’ll cost you absolutely nothing. The only catch is that you need to be 18 to 24 years old. If you qualify (you need to submit proof of age), you’ll get all the Amazon Prime perks, including faster deliveries, access to Amazon Prime Video, and a Grubhub Plus subscription worth $120.

Once the six-month free trial concludes, your Prime for Young Adults membership will auto-renew at a price of $7.49 per month. You can also choose to pay the membership fee for an entire year instead of monthly, which will cost you $69/year after the trial. To further sweeten the deal, Amazon is offering Prime for Young Adults members 5% cashback during the Prime Day Sale.

