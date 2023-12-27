Amazon Prime Video will show ads in 2024 unless you're willing to pay more

Many of us have Amazon Prime, primarily for shopping on Amazon. But one of the perks included in the subscription is access to Prime Video, which, amongst other content, also has some great original Prime Video series . Prime Video is a great app for binge-watching, but ads will soon interrupt that experience unless you upgrade your subscription tier.

News of Amazon Prime Video getting ads broke a few months ago, but now we have a date from when these ads will begin showing up. According to The Verge , Prime Video will start showing ads from January 29, 2024 onwards, unless you agree to pay an additional $2.99 per month to keep out the ads.

The company sent out the following email to Prime members:

Starting January 29, Prime Video movies and TV shows will include limited advertisements. This will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time. We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers. No action is required from you, and there is no change to the current price of your Prime membership. We will also offer a new ad-free option for an additional $2.99 per month.

Currently, Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually, and this includes the Prime Video subscription. You can subscribe to Prime Video standalone at $8.99 per month. From January 29, 2024, Amazon Prime with ad-free streaming will set you back $17.99 per month, while standalone ad-free Prime Video will cost you $11.99 per month. You can still keep the lower pricing if you can live with the ads.