Amazon Prime Day 2025 dates announced with an Alexa Plus hack to shop smarter

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The sale will run for four days this year and include deals on everything under the sun.

If you have access to Alexa Plus, Amazon’s next-gen AI assistant, you can ask Alexa to notify you when a specific product you’re eyeballing goes on sale.

Amazon has officially announced the dates for Prime Day 2025, and this year, it’s bigger than ever. The sale will run for four full days, from July 8 to July 11, giving you even more time to score deals on a new smartphone, a pair of headphones, or just some fun tech accessories. Amazon says prices during the Prime Day sale will start as low as $3!

Along with the extended duration, Amazon is also introducing a handy new way to shop smarter this year. If you have early access to Alexa Plus, Amazon’s next-gen AI assistant, you can ask Alexa to notify you when a specific product you’re eyeballing goes on sale. This hack, while meant to drive usage to the $19.99/month service, could be very helpful for nabbing limited-time deals before they sell out or disappear.

Moreover, Prime members will also get alerts for “Today’s Big Deals,” which are themed daily drops that highlight some of the best and most exclusive offers. Additionally, there’ll be early access to select Prime Video channel add-on subscriptions for just $0.99/month for up to two months.

If you’re between 18 and 24, you can take advantage of the newly relaunched Prime for Young Adults membership at $7.49/month, which now includes perks like 5% cash back on purchases during the sale.

Amazon is already teasing big discounts from brands like Samsung, Beats, Ring, JLab, Wyze, and of course, its own Fire and Kindle devices. So if you’ve been waiting to upgrade, now’s the time to start making your wishlist.

“Prime members can get our lowest price ever on the Blink Mini 2 two-pack and Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus bundle, as well as save up to 50% on select devices, including eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system, Fire HD 8 Plus, Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series, Kindle Essentials bundle, and Ring Indoor Cam,” the company wrote in its press release.

We’ll be covering all the best deals right here on Android Authority throughout Prime Day, so stay tuned. Can’t wait? Head over to our deals section to find great discounts available right now.