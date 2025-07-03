Amazon devices go on sale ahead of Prime Day: Here are the hottest deals!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, and it’s one of the hottest sales events we see every single year. You don’t have to wait for July 8-11 to start saving on hot products, though. Amazon Prime subscribers usually get early access to discounts, and today we noticed an influx of deals on Amazon devices. Almost all are on sale, so let’s talk about the hottest offers.

Important note: All of these offers are exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. They are essentially early Prime Day deals. You can learn more about Amazon Prime plans and pricing here. Here’s a pro tip, new subscribers get a free 30-day trial. If you are eligible for the trial, you can take advantage of these deals and next week’s Prime Day deals for free!

Amazon Echo Alexa speakers

Both the Amazon Echo Pop and Echo Dot are on sale, and at a lower price than usual. At $21.99 and $31.99, both models are $18 off.

Both are great speakers, but they are made for different types of users. The Echo Pop is much smaller, but it is adorable, and the available colors can be fun. The sound is good, but it is more meant for smaller spaces. As a base model, it gets no access to most extra features. It still gets access to Alexa, though, so you can play music, request information, ask the digital assistant to solve math problems, ask for news, check the weather, control smart home devices, and more.

If you want slightly better sound quality and don’t mind a larger smart speaker, the Echo Dot is still relatively small and looks really good. It also gets access to special features, such as motion detection and a temperature sensor. You can use these to automate certain actions. For example, you can turn the lights on when the speaker detects motion in a room. Or you can automate your AC based on the temperature sensor’s readings.

Amazon Fire TV streaming devices

Sometimes TVs don’t come with a smart TV ecosystem, or they can also often come with a really bad one! If you want to turn your screen into a smarter one, a simple and affordable way to do it is to get an Amazon Fire TV streaming stick. All of the current ones are on sale, saving you up to $25.

The base Amazon Fire TV Stick HD is just $17.99, which is a $17 discount. We would only really recommend it if you have a 1,080p TV. With 4K televisions becoming so accessible lately, most people might want to upgrade to one of the other two models.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max are both $25 off, bringing their prices down to just $24.99 or $34.99, respectively. These both have 4K support, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG capabilities.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is better in a few ways. It has 16GB of RAM instead of 8GB. It also gets Wi-Fi 6E instead of the standard Wi-Fi 6. Additionally, it comes with the Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced, while the other models get the regular Alexa Voice Remote.

Amazon Fire tablets

If you want a budget tablet, there is no denying the Amazon Fire tablets offer some of the best bang per buck in the industry. Especially when they go on sale! Just take a look at these deals!

The Amazon Fire HD 8, HD 10, and Max 11 are just $54.99, $69.99, and $139.99, respectively. Depending on which one you choose, you’ll save $45 to $90!

Don’t expect amazing performance from these, but they are pretty good considering how much you are paying. They can even run most mobile games! Of course, they can handle casual tasks like watching videos, browsing the web, or running usual apps.

By the way, the Amazon Echo Hub is also on sale for $119.99, down from its $179.99 retail price. It’s a great addition to those of you who have a smart home. As such, it’s not exactly a tablet. Its UI and functions focus more on providing quick access to your smart home controls.

Of course, it has other more casual uses. It can play music, give you weather details, has access to Alexa, gives you calendar functionality, and more.

Security cameras

There’s something here for everyone! All of these are great, but some focus on different features.

The Ring Outdoor Cam Plus is an evolution of the base Outdoor Cam. It has a 2K resolution, and while it has no integrated lights, it pretty much has all the best features Ring has to offer. It supports pre-roll, motion alerts, person detection, two-way talk, Alexa support, both 2.4GHz and 5GHz support, and more.

If you do want a light, there are the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus and Pro. Both have a 1,080p resolution, a rechargeable battery, and two integrated LED lights. The main difference is that the Pro version gets access to 5GHz Wi-Fi, as well as the 2.4GHz support. It also comes with fancy features like color pre-roll, improved audio, bird’s eye view, and 3D motion detection.

Oh, and we can’t forget about the smart doorbells! The base Ring Battery Doorbell is the most popular one, but that one is not on sale right now. In fact, you would pay less if you just get the better Ring Battery Doorbell Plus! It’s currently $79.99 ($70 off).

It comes with a 1,536p resolution, which is pretty nice. Additionally, you’ll enjoy all the usual features like live video, two-way talk, quick replies, and package alerts. It also gets a removable rechargeable battery, which is nice, as the base model needs to be removed entirely and plugged in.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is pretty much an improved version of the Plus. It has the same 1,536p resolution and features, but adds things like Audio+, 3D motion detection, pre-roll, bird’s eye view, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Just keep in mind that Ring products require a subscription to access most of the features. You can learn more about Ring Home plans here.

Amazon Echo Auto

Amazon Echo Auto (2nd Gen) Amazon Echo Auto (2nd Gen) The ultimate in-car companion. With a slim design and a five-mic system, Alexa can hear you over music, A/C, or road noise. Never miss a beat with the fast car charger included to charge your phone on the go. Stream playlists from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and more, or listen live to radio stations. Or even control your smart home before you get there. See price at Amazon Save $40.00 With Prime!

The Amazon Echo Auto isn’t that popular in the world of Amazon devices, but we couldn’t ignore this deal. It’s a mere $14.99! The premise is simple. It’s a little accessory that gives you direct access to Alexa while driving. You can request music, use it for calls, control smart home devices, get random information, and so on.

It’s nothing fancy, but it’s super cheap. Having Alexa during your drives can be pretty convenient! It’s usually $54.99, so this is a really sweet deal! Are you catching any of these offers? Make sure to act quickly. These deals are pretty hot, and we’ve seen popular products go out of stock during Prime Day deals in the past. Sign up for your goodies now that you can!