Amazon sets the date for what sounds like a big fall hardware event

Amazon

TL;DR Amazon has scheduled a Devices & Services event for September 30.

It’s been just about a year now since Amazon’s last major hardware launches.

The invitation’s teaser imagery hints at Kindle, Fire, and Echo news.

With summer rapidly drawing to a close, there’s not much time left for companies to get their 2025 hardware lineups ready to go ahead of the all-important holiday shopping season. This year’s already brought us some spectacular devices from many of our favorite brands, but others have been much quieter on that front. It’s looking like we’re about to see one of them open up with some big launches in just a couple more weeks, as Amazon sends out invites for an early fall event.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. Find out more here.

Last time we dropped in on Amazon, the company was thinking all about AI, as it introduced Alexa Plus. But if we’re looking for hardware, we’ve got to dial back the clock to last October when the Kindle Colorsoft and friends debuted. And then a month later, we saw the big new Echo Show screens arrive, which would end up being the platforms for how we met Alexa Plus. And while that was all great, it’s also coming up on a year now, so it’s high time to be thinking about a hardware refresh.

Amazon doesn’t explicitly tell us about any of the specific devices it may be cooking up for its next event, only inviting us to join Panos Panay along with the Amazon Devices & Services team for some news on September 30.

The accompanying teaser imagery evokes a number of Amazon’s hardware interests. We’ve clearly got a Kindle there, and the screen in the bottom-left could represent Fire TV or Echo Show news. We may even see some more traditional Echo speaker hardware, and don’t be surprised in the least if there is just a healthy smattering of Alexa Plus just dripping off of all of this.

Leaks have been pretty quiet when it comes to previews of upcoming Amazon smart home tech, and while we might expect speculation to ramp up as we get closer to September 30 and Amazon’s news, at this rate we may just have to wait for the official word before we know what’s coming our way.

Follow