Amazon now has an even larger smart display for your kitchen

TL;DR Amazon has launched a bigger Echo Show smart display with a 21-inch screen and refreshed the original Show 15.

The new models come with improved audio quality and a better camera.

You can buy the Echo Show 21 for $399.99, while the Show 15 is available for $299.99.

Amazon’s wall-mounted smart display, the Echo Show 15, just got a massive upgrade. Amazon has unveiled a new 21-inch model, aptly named the Echo Show 21, promising enhanced audio output, a new camera, and better connectivity. The original model has also received a refresh with the same audio, camera, and connectivity improvements.

The new Echo Show 21 features a 21-inch 1080p display and offers better audio quality than the original model. Amazon claims it delivers “immersive sound, double the bass, and room adaption technology.” The new model is also equipped with an upgraded camera with double the field of view and 65% more zoom than the first-gen Echo Show 15.

Amazon has also included noise reduction to filter background noise during video calls and Wi-Fi 6E support. All of these improvements are also available on the new Echo Show 15. Both devices offer a built-in smart home hub with Matter and Thread support, Fire TV app support to play videos on YouTube or stream movies on Prime Video, and customizable widgets for the home screen.

If you’re in the market for a display for your smart home, you can pick up the new Echo Show 21 and Show 15 at Amazon for $399.99 and $299.99, respectively. The displays ship with an Alexa Voice remote and wall-mounting equipment. Amazon also offers a countertop stand for both models, but that’s a separate purchase.

