FCC Wi-Fi router ban adds another manufacturer's models to exception list

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Amazon Eero and Leo routers have gained “conditional approval” from the FCC.

This approval applies to the Eero, Eero Pro, Eero Max, Eero PoE, Eero Outdoor, Eero Signal, and Amazon Leo.

These routers are exempt from the ban until October 31, 2027.

Earlier this year, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) implemented a ban on all new foreign-made Wi-Fi routers. However, the government agency has started doling out “conditional approval” for some manufacturers. Netgear was among the first to receive conditional approval for its devices. Now another popular brand has also been granted approval.

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Amazon’s Eero and Leo routers have been temporarily removed from the FCC’s “Covered List.” The FCC disclosed that the company’s routers have gained conditional approval until October 31, 2027. This affects every model in the Eero/Leo family, including the Eero, Eero Pro, Eero Max, Eero PoE, Eero Outdoor, Eero Signal, and Amazon Leo.

If you’re not caught up on what’s going on, the FCC instituted a ban in March on all new foreign-made Wi-Fi routers. The agency deemed that these products “pose an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States or the security and safety of United States persons.” This led to the creation of the Covered List, which includes a catalog of equipment and services that are said to be risks. Ever since the ban was introduced, companies have been moving quickly to ensure they can continue selling in the US.

The US is cracking down on foreign-made Wi-Fi routers. Does this concern you? 3438 votes I support it for better security. 13 % I’m unsure and need more information. 13 % I don't like it. This could limit choices and raise prices. 68 % It doesn't matter to me. 6 %

“We’re pleased to share that the U.S. government has recognized eero (fcc.gov approval list) as a trusted and secure provider of routers,” Eero stated in a blog post. “We remain committed to delivering innovative, reliable products our customers can depend on.”

So what does this mean for you? The Eero team reaffirms that no changes are being made to your experience. So if you were looking to buy the company’s mesh routers, you’ll still be able to.

Recently, the FCC expanded the router ban to include hotspots and LTE/5G CPE devices. It remains to be seen if any of these manufacturers will be granted conditional approval.

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