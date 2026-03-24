The US just pulled the plug on ALL foreign-made Wi-Fi routers

Netgear

TL;DR The FCC has blocked new foreign-made Wi-Fi routers from getting approval, effectively banning them from the US market.

Existing routers and previously approved models are unaffected and can still be used and sold.

Brands must now clear strict national security checks to launch new router models in the US.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has added all foreign-produced consumer-grade Wi-Fi routers to its “Covered List,” effectively preventing any new models from being approved, sold, or imported into the country.

The US is cracking down on foreign-made Wi-Fi routers. Does this concern you? 42 votes I support it for better security. 17 % I’m unsure and need more information. 26 % I don't like it. This could limit choices and raise prices. 52 % It doesn't matter to me. 5 %

The move follows a national security determination by a White House-backed interagency body. The body concluded that foreign-made routers pose “unacceptable risks” to US infrastructure and citizens.

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Because routers require FCC equipment authorization before they can be sold in the US, the decision blocks any new router models made abroad from entering the market unless they receive special conditional approval. This conditional approval is granted if Wi-Fi router manufacturers can prove to the US authorities that their devices do not pose security risks.

This action DOES NOT affect routers that are already in use or those that have been previously approved.

The FCC and national security agencies have cited supply chain vulnerabilities and cybersecurity risks as key concerns that motivated this move. They have warned that compromised routers could disrupt critical infrastructure, enable espionage, and harm US users.

FCC’s release also references past cyberattacks, including Volt, Flax, and Salt Typhoon, where foreign-made networking gear played a role.

What’s important to note is that this action DOES NOT affect routers that are already in use or those that have been previously approved for use in the US. Consumers can continue using existing devices, and retailers can still sell current inventory.

What are Wi-Fi router makers saying? The decision could have sweeping implications for global networking brands like ASUS, Netgear, and TP-Link, many of which rely on foreign manufacturing. Even Google’s Nest routers, Amazon’s Eero, and others could be affected since they are built overseas.

Netgear told Bloomberg: We commend the Administration and the FCC for their action toward a safer digital future for Americans. Meanwhile, it seems other companies are still processing the announcement before responding officially.

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