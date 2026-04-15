The US just made an exception to its sweeping Wi-Fi router ban, and it's a big one

Netgear

TL;DR The FCC has started granting conditional approvals to certain Wi-Fi routers, allowing them to launch in the US market without posing security risks.

Netgear is among the first to receive this approval, with its routers cleared for sale in the US at least until next year.

The broader policy isn’t changing, meaning that new Wi-Fi routers launching in the US must pass a national security review before entering the market.

In March 2026, the FCC announced that all new foreign-made Wi-Fi routers will be blocked from getting approval to launch in the US market unless they pass strict government checks. Now, the regulatory body is easing that sweeping crackdown for some companies, granting its first “conditional approval” to select routers.

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The first batch of approved Wi-Fi routers includes multiple Nighthawk and Orbi models from Netgear, as well as service-grade routers from Adtran.

According to the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau, these routers have been reviewed and do not pose unacceptable risks to users, meaning they are exempt from the restrictions.

Netgear has welcomed the announcement, saying that it is now the first retail router brand to receive this approval.

“This aligns with our security-first approach, and we believe the steps the FCC are taking will help ensure the security of your digital front door and home networking products,” Netgear noted in its announcement.

According to the FCC’s list of conditionally approved Wi-Fi routers, Netgear devices are cleared through October 1, 2027. This suggests the approval could come up for review next year, although the company appears confident it can maintain its status.

“We have been designated as a trusted provider of consumer routers for Americans by the US government, and we have no reason to believe that will change. The industry as a whole is in the very early stages of navigating and understanding these regulatory changes and their impact, and we will share updates as new information becomes available,” Netgear added in its FAQs section.

While Netgear seems to be in the clear, the broader policy hasn’t changed. The US isn’t reversing the router crackdown, and new router models will need to obtain this conditional approval to enter the US market. Existing routers and previously approved models still remain unaffected.

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