Only today: Amazon eero 6 mesh wifi system hits record-low price!

Tired of your current router? Here’s a quick and easy way to upgrade to a much better system. And thanks to today’s sale, it is also very affordable. The Amazon eero 6 Mesh Router is at its record-low price right now, costing only $139.99 for a 3-unit bundle. You might want to get it right away, though, because this offer is ending in under a day! Buy the Amazon eero 6 Mesh Router 3-Pack for just $139.99 ($60 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon. There is a countdown on the page, indicating the sale will end in about 20 hours.

The Amazon eero 6 Mesh Router is getting pretty old by now. It launched back in 2021. The thing is, it is still a great system, and honestly, it is still a bit overkill for most users.

The three units can cover about 4,500 sq ft. It can easily provide spotless Wi-Fi in most large homes without issues. The system supports speeds of up to 500Mbps, which is significantly higher than most people have access to. According to Ookla’s Speedtest.net statistics, the median US household has only a bit over 300Mbps of download speed.

Another important factor to consider when picking a router is the number of simultaneous connections it can support. Cheaper routers are usually limited to about 10-15 connections. This can be sufficient for casual users, but once you start adding multiple mobile devices, computers, smart TVs, and smart home products into the equation, that capacity can be exceeded very quickly. The Amazon eero 6 Mesh Router (3-Pack) can handle over 75 simultaneous connections!

Not only is the mesh router system quite capable, but it is also smart. It’s compatible with Alexa, has a simple app with plenty of features, and even doubles as a Zigbee smart hub.

Again, time is working against you with this deal, and the offer will only be available for under a day. Get yours now if your current set-up is giving you headaches!

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