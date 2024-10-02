Deals: Almost all Amazon smart displays are heavily discounted right now!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Amazon is going nuts with its Prime Big Deal Days early specials. We’ve already covered the best offers for smart speakers and Fire tablets, but those of you who want a combination of both can also take advantage of a smart display. Amazon Echo Show devices are also on sale, and the discounts are looking pretty enticing.

All of these offers are available directly from Amazon, and are labeled as “limited time deals.” These are considered Amazon Prime Big Deal Days early deals, which is scheduled for October 8-9. That said, the event is only for Prime members, while today’s deals are available to everyone. You should take advantage of these deals now if you don’t have, or plan to have, a Prime subscription.

By the way, all of these are also available with a free TP-Link Tapo Smart Color Bulb, for the same price. We will link to those specific pages in each section.

Which Amazon Echo smart display should I get? These Amazon Echo smart displays are made for different types of users, so let’s go over each one and see which one best fits your needs.

Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) The all-new Echo Show 5 includes a 5.5-inch display to see news and weather at a glance, make video calls, view compatible cameras, stream music and shows, and more. You can set alarms and timers with your voice and create routines to personalize how you wake up and wind down. See price at Amazon Save $40.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is the most affordable smart display Amazon has to offer. It has a small 5.5-inch screen with a modest 960 x 480 resolution. It also comes with a 1.7-inch speaker. As such, it is mostly made for small spaces, but it can find a great home at your bedside table, or on your desk. There’s also a 2MP camera for calling friends and family.

It has no bells and whistles, but you will have access to Alexa. This makes it simple to use it to listen to music, use it as a photo frame, check the weather, control your smart home, and more.

By the way, there’s also an option to get the Amazon Echo Show 5 with a free TP-Link Tapo Smart Color Bulb.

Amazon Echo Show 8

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) The Echo Show 8 is an excellent smart display for those invested in the Amazon device ecosystem. The Echo Show 8 is Amazon's mid-range smart display. Its 8-inch screen expands Alexa's capabilties, adding a visual interface, web browser, video calling, and the ability to check doorbells and security cameras. You can also get video news and recipes, plus a handful of streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video. See price at Amazon Save $65.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you want a bit of an upgrade, the Amazon Echo Show 8 is a much better deal. It’s a bit more expensive at $85, but you get much more for your money. Of course, it has a significantly larger 8-inch screen with a higher 1,280 x 800 resolution. It also has two 2-inch speakers, so it will offer much better sound quality. There’s also spatial audio support. Not to mention, the camera has been upgraded to a 13MP sensor.

This model also includes some extra features, such as a dedicated Zigbee smart home hub and Visual ID personalization. Of course, you also get access to all the Alexa features you already know and love.

Here’s the link to the Amazon Echo Show 8 with TP-Link Tapo Smart Color Bulb page, if you’re interested in a free smart light.

Amazon Echo Hub

Amazon Echo Hub Amazon Echo Hub See price at Amazon Save $55.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Amazon Echo Hub is a bit of a different smart display. This device has a much higher focus on smart home functionality. It is much thinner, like a tablet, so it is easily mountable on any wall. The UI has been optimized for more accessible smart home controls, so turning on your smart lights and unlocking your smart lock will be much more accessible.

It still features an 8-inch display with a 1,280 x 800 resolution. And while it also sports two speakers, they aren’t as good as the ones on the Echo Show 8. Amazon’s idea is that this one is better paired with other speakers for whole-home audio. There is no camera on this one, but you get the Zigbee smart home hub. And while it isn’t as interactive as other Echo Show smart displays, you still get full access to Alexa. The UI just happens to look different.

Want a free TP-Link Tapo Smart Color Bulb? Here’s the link to the Amazon bundle deal!

Sadly, there are no discounts on the Echo Show 10 or Echo Show 15, which might have been good alternatives to this one. Again, these are Prime Big Deal Days early deals, so they will turn into Prime-exclusive offers as soon as the event starts on October 8. Make sure to sign up for these now that the deals are available to everyone!

