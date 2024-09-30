Amazon Fire tablet sale: They are all discounted!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Android tablet market isn’t as healthy as it once was, but if you’re looking for something affordable, Amazon has the best deals. In fact, Amazon Fire devices are among the leading players in our list of the best Android tablets, and right now, you can get them even cheaper than usual!

All Amazon Fire tablets are discounted right now. You can get the Amazon Fire HD 8 for only $55, or upgrade to the Amazon Fire HD 10 at $75. If you want Amazon’s best tablet, the Fire Max 11 is going for 39% off at just $140. The Amazon Fire 7 is also discounted, but we’re not focusing on it because it’s only $5 cheaper than the Fire HD 8, so we don’t think the savings are worth the downgrade. Buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 for just $55 Buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 for just $75 Buy the Amazon Fire Max 11 for just $140

These are early deals, part of Amazon’s upcoming Big Deal Days event, which is scheduled for October 8-9. The main point here is that Amazon Big Day Deals offers will only be available to Prime subscribers. Today’s discounts are available to everyone.

Which Amazon Fire tablet should you get? Which Amazon Fire tablet you should pick depends on your needs. Let’s review each device and help you find the right device. As with everything in tech, there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all.

Amazon Fire HD 8

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Functionality meets value The Fire HD 8 is fast and responsive, with a vibrant 8-inch HD display, double the storage, of its predecessor. Stream movies, watch videos, or play games with the enhanced Wi-Fi, and enjoy content all day with the 12-hour battery life. See price at Amazon Save $75.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you want to spend less money, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is your best bet as a casual budget pad. As mentioned above, the Amazon Fire 7 is also on sale, but it’s going for $50. At just $55, the difference in price is negligible, and the Fire HD 8 is a much better tablet. Of course, you get an extra inch in screen real estate. The 8-inch display has a 1,280 x 800 resolution.

You’ll get a 2.0GHz hexacore processor and 2GB of RAM, which is far from impressive, but it can handle most tasks and light games pretty nicely. The 13-hour battery life is also pretty nice, considering the price. Of course, you’ll also get native Alexa support.

Amazon Fire HD 10

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a nice upgrade if you want a slightly better experience and a larger screen. The 10-inch display offers a sharper 1,920 x 1,200 resolution. It also comes with a more powerful 2.0GHz octa-core processor and an extra GB of RAM, amounting to 3GB. Battery life is still 13 hours.

Amazon Fire Max 11

Amazon Fire Max 11 Amazon Fire Max 11 Competing with the big dogs in the tablet market Amazon has been in the tablet game for years, but the Fire Max 11 might be their first tablet to truly compete in the 11-inch tablet segment. A high-resolution display is backed by big battery life and enough storage for all of your apps and games. See price at Amazon Save $90.00

Now, if you’re looking for the absolute best tablet the online retailer has to offer, this is it. The Amazon Fire Max 11 is larger, offering an 11-inch panel with a 2,000 x 1,200 resolution. And this one comes with a higher 2.2GHz clock speed on the octa-core processor, as well as 4GB of RAM.

Because the tablet is larger, it can also hold a bigger battery, so it gets upgraded to a 14-hour battery life. It gets closer to a mid-end tablet, but at only $140. Again, these are early deals as we wait for the Amazon Prime Big Deal days, coming October 8-9. Remember that those days’ offers will only be for Amazon Prime subscribers, though. Today’s sale is for everyone, so get your tablet sooner, rather than later.

