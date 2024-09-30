Amazon Echo speakers are on sale! Come find your favorite Alexa smart speaker

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

These offers are all labeled as “limited time deals,” and are early deals, part of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event. All of these deals apply to all color versions available, except for the Amazon Echo (4th Generation). You can only get that one for $50 if you pick the Twilight Blue model. Otherwise, you’ll have to pay $55, but you can also get the free smart light if you pay the slightly higher price!

Which Amazon Echo smart speaker should you get? Of course, picking the right Amazon Echo Alexa speaker will depend on your specific needs. As with any tech decision, there is really no one-size-fits-all. Let’s go over the speakers and help you figure out which is the best for your specific needs.

Amazon Echo Pop

Amazon Echo Pop with TP-Link Tapo Smart Color Bulb Amazon Echo Pop with TP-Link Tapo Smart Color Bulb A cheap and tiny Alexa smart speaker. A great entry or extension to the Alexa smart home ecosystem. The Echo Pop has a sleek design with a front-firing speaker that sits nicely in an office or on a bedside table. See price at Amazon Save $46.99 Limited Time Deal!

If you’re looking for the absolute cheapest Amazon Echo speaker, it’s the Pop. At only $18, and with a free smart light bulb, you really can’t beat this price. It’s good enough to keep at a nightstand or to use in a bedroom. The 1.95-inch speaker offers decent sound. It also helps the speaker looks really nice, and is available in various fun colors.

You won’t find fancy features like a motion detector or temperature sensor, but it can be used as an eero mesh Wi-Fi extender. Of course, you also get access to Amazon Alexa, so you can still play music, ask Alexa for any information, and control your smart home.

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot with TP-Link Tapo Smart Color Bulb Amazon Echo Dot with TP-Link Tapo Smart Color Bulb Alexa and voice controlled audio, for cheap. See price at Amazon Save $51.99 Limited Time Deal!

Those who want a bit more functionality can also go for the 5th-gen Amazon Echo Dot. It comes with a slightly smaller 1.73-inch speaker, but it still sounds nice and can fill an average bedroom with sound. Additionally, this one gets motion detection and a temperature sensor, so you can automate other smart devices using these features.

I also happen to believe the Echo Dot looks better than the Pop, but that is a personal preference. It does have a more noticeable light ring, too. And considering you get a free smart light bulb, this option offers a fuller experience at a very nice price.

Amazon Echo

Those who really want the full Alexa experience can opt for the 4th-generation Amazon Echo. It looks just like the Echo Dot, but it is significantly larger at 5.7 x 5.7 x 5.2 inches. Of course, this makes the light ring larger and more noticeable, too. With more space comes better sound, as Amazon is able to fit a 3-inch neodymium woofer and dual front-firing 0.8-inch tweeters here. It’s also louder, and I’ve used it for living room parties in the past. Not to mention, it gets Dolby Audio support and has a 3.5mm headset jack.

The Amazon Echo also gets all the bells and whistles, including voice commands through Alexa, a temperature sensor, motion detection, eero connectivity, and even a built-in Zigbee smart home hub. Again, this $50 deal is for the Twilight Blue model with no smart light bulb. If you want another color model and a free smart light bulb, you’ll have to pay $55.

Amazon Echo Spot

Amazon Echo Spot with TP-Link Tapo Smart Color Bulb Amazon Echo Spot with TP-Link Tapo Smart Color Bulb Clock, weather, alarms, song titles and more. The 2024 release of the Amazon Echo Spot is a compact smart speaker that packs a small display. Show the time, the weather, song titles and more while you listen to your favorite tunes and control your smart home. See price at Amazon Save $59.99 Limited Time Deal!

This is Amazon’s newest addition to the Echo line-up. The Echo Spot features a 1.73-inch speaker, much like the Echo Dot, making it a good option for bedrooms. In terms of extra features, it really only gets motion detection, but this one has a special card up its sleeve. There is a screen that will give you a view of the time, weather, music playing, alarms, and more.

At $45, this is a pretty nice deal. Plus, you get the free TP-Link Tapo Smart Color Bulb. Are you getting any of these? Buy yours while you can. There’s no sign of how long these deals will stay active. We know Amazon is holding its Prime Big Deal Days event come October 8-9, though. That said, the main difference is that these deals are available to everyone. Only Prime subscribers will have access to Prime Big Deal Days offers.

