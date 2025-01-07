The new Amazfit Active 2 is budget smartwatch for the fashion-conscious wearer

Amazfit

TL;DR The new Amazfit Active 2 smartwatch has launched in the US, starting at $99.99.

The wearable features a round AMOLED display, support for offline maps, NFC for contactless payments, and upgraded health sensors.

The Active 2 also brings over 160 sports modes and a 10-day battery life.

Amazfit has refreshed its Active smartwatch with a new design and more powerful tracking features. Launched at CES 2025, the Amazit Active 2 now features a circular dial as opposed to its predecessor’s square Apple Watch-like design. That said, the change in shape means you now get a smaller 1.32-inch AMOLED screen instead of the 1.75-inch AMOLED on the previous version.

Amazfit is offering two finishes for the Active 2 this time around. Both feature a stainless steel body, but the Premium version features a genuine black leather strap and a sapphire glass screen covering for added durability. The Standard version comes with either a red or black silicone strap. The premium version also gets the red silicone strap in the box as an added option for workouts.

Amazfit Active 2: Features At its core, the Amazfit Active 2 gets a BioTracker 6.0 PPG sensor, which, the company claims, can pick up more biometric signals for precise health monitoring and measurement. The heart rate and sleep algorithms are also getting an upgrade. The company says the new algorithms will raise the accuracy of these measurements to the level of the pricier Amazfit T-Rex 3.

The latest iteration of the Amazfit Active also includes a barometer for altitude tracking and expanded support for sports such as skiing. Overall, the smartwatch offers 160+ sports modes, aided by offline route maps and turn-by-turn directions.

Additionally, the Active 2 features an accelerometer and gyroscope for more accurate sleep and activity monitoring, along with an ambient light sensor to ensure better display visibility in different lighting conditions.

The smartwatch promises a 10-day battery life under typical use, and the company stresses that the wearable won’t need to be charged every night.

Like the last version, the Amazfit Active 2 also features Zepp Flow, a voice assistant that can reply to messages from apps like WhatsApp, check your health data, start a workout mode, and more. Users in Europe also get access to Zepp Pay for NFC-based contactless payments.

Amazfit Active 2: Price and availability The Amazfit Active 2 is now available for pre-order in the US through Amazfit’s website. It will also be available globally in February via Amazfit’s official website and through retail partners.

Prices for the Active 2 start at $99.99 for the standard version and $129.99 for the premium version.

