Amazfit T-Rex 3 announced: A brighter, longer lasting smartwatch

TL;DR Amazfit has announced the T-Rex 3 smartwatch today.

The watch brings a bigger, brighter screen and longer battery life than its predecessor.

Expect to pay $279.99 for the new smartwatch.

Amazfit is one of the more prominent names in the smartwatch game, offering plenty of fitness and health features at a low price. The company’s T-Rex watches offer a rugged design, and it just announced the Amazfit T-Rex 3.

The T-Rex 3 follows in the footsteps of previous watches in the series by delivering a durable design. That means a 10ATM rating, a “military-grade” polymer frame, and a stainless steel bezel.

The watch also has several improvements over the T-Rex 2. One of the more notable upgrades is a larger, brighter AMOLED screen, now measuring 1.5 inches and offering 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The latter figure is on par with the Pixel Watch 3 and Apple Watch Series 9. The Amazfit T-Rex 3 also offers up to 27 days of juice or 7.5 days of continuous GPS usage. By contrast, the T-Rex 2 offers up to 24 days of battery life or roughly 2.5 days of continuous GPS usage.

Amazfit’s smartwatch also brings over 170 workout modes, an improved strength training mode, and the usual array of tracking features (heart rate/SpO2/stress levels/sleep).

Other features worth knowing include the Zepp Flow AI assistant powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4o, more granular options for GPS data sharing, the Zepp Pay option for contactless payments in Europe, and integration with the company’s Helio Ring. Just don’t expect Wear OS here, running the Zepp OS 4 platform instead.

Keen on buying the Amazfit T-Rex 3? It’s available now for $279.99 or €299.90 via the company’s website, Amazon, and other partners.

