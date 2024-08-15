AltStore PAL drops its paywall, lets users sideload iOS apps for free

AltStore

TL;DR Epic Games has granted AltStore PAL a MegaGrant for innovating in app distribution.

AltStore PAL will use this grant to cover Apple’s Core Technology Fee and let EU users access its digital storefront for free.

AltStore PAL plans to reward existing subscribers through a future update.

Earlier this year, the Digital Markets Act (DMA) forced Apple to support third-party app stores in the EU through an iOS update. In typical Apple fashion, the iPhone maker placed hurdles to dissuade developers from adopting unofficial app marketplaces, such as charging them a hefty Core Technology Fee (CTF) that increases as their users do. To cover the CTF, AltStore PAL initially charged its users around €1.50 per year. Thanks to an Epic Games MegaGrant it just received, though, AltStore PAL will be free for all eligible users from now on.

AltStore PAL has announced that Epic Games has given it a MegaGrant for innovating in app distribution, and it has retired the annual subscription. The alternative app store will use the grant to cover Apple’s CTF, sparing users the need to pay around €1.50 annually.

This move should contribute to AltStore PAL’s popularity, as a paywall often repels certain users. With the service becoming completely free now, it could appeal to more EU residents.

For those unfamiliar, AltStore PAL offers some neat apps, including ones that break Apple’s App Store guidelines — like torrenting tools. So, while it likely won’t ever replace Apple’s digital storefront, it sure has some valid use cases, thanks to its unique offerings.

If you’re already subscribed to AltStore PAL, the company will automatically cancel your yearly membership when it expires and won’t charge you any additional fees. AltStore PAL also stated that it “plans to show its appreciation for its existing subscribers in a future update.” While it’s currently unclear how day-one users will be rewarded, any gesture would be a welcome acknowledgment from the company.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments